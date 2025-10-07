Maharashtra Floods: State Cabinet Announces ₹31,628 Crore Relief Package For Farmers And Flood-Affected Citizens; VIDEO

Maharashtra government announces ₹31,628 crore relief package for farmers and flood-affected citizens ahead of Diwali | X - @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a massive Rs 31,628 crore compensation package for farmers and flood affected people who suffered heavy losses due to the recent floods and incessant rains.

Under the package, the government will provide Rs 47,000 in cash and Rs 3 lakh in employment aid under the NREGA scheme per hectare of farmland damaged by the floods.

Government Leaders Announce Package

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, declared the relief package after the weekly Cabinet meeting. Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said this is the largest relief package ever announced by any state government in the country, surpassing the ones declared by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Scale of Flood Damage

“This is an unprecedented relief package. It will certainly put a strain on other schemes, but helping our farmers is the government’s top priority,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis informed that 29 out of 36 districts and 253 of 358 talukas across Maharashtra were hit by floods and heavy rainfall.

At the start of the monsoon, crops were sown over 1.43 lakh hectares, but flooding destroyed crops on 68 lakh hectares of farmland, while another 60,000 hectares suffered topsoil erosion.

Regional Crop Losses

In Marathwada, districts such as Parbhani, Washim, Jalna, and Yavatmal reported over 50% crop loss, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar saw more than 75%, and Solapur and Dharashiv (Osmanabad) recorded over 80% damage, Fadnavis said.

Use of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Fadnavis added that funds from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) will be used to help flood-affected people beyond the scope of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) rules.

“Many individuals and corporate houses are contributing generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” he said. “We will ensure maximum financial help reaches affected families before Diwali.”

Insurance Compensation and Direct Deposits

Meanwhile, 45 lakh farmers who have crop insurance will receive Rs 17,000 per hectare as compensation from insurance companies. The government will also directly deposit compensation into the bank accounts of farmers to ensure quick disbursal.

Focus on Loan Waivers and Recovery

Addressing questions about a loan waiver, Fadnavis said the government intends to announce one in the near future, but the immediate focus is to help farmers recover and resume agricultural activities for the upcoming rabi season.

He also refuted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray’s claim that the previous government had implemented a loan waiver. “Crop loans were waived during my first term from 2014 to 2019. The Thackeray government had promised relief for regular loan payers but never delivered. It was Eknath Shinde who fulfilled that commitment,” Fadnavis clarified.

Timely Aid Before Diwali

As the festive season approaches, the state government aims to deposit financial aid directly into farmers’ accounts before Diwali. “We will ensure that maximum compensation reaches every affected farmer before the festival. No farmer will be left behind,” Fadnavis said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured farmers that they will not face a “dark Diwali,” despite financial constraints. “We met Union Minister Amit Shah and sought central assistance,” Shinde said. Fadnavis added that a detailed memorandum outlining the total losses is being prepared for submission to the Central Government.

Breakdown of Compensation for Farmers

Farmers will also receive:

--- Rs 32,000 per animal lost due to floods.

---- Rs 10,000 per hectare for crop damage.

---- Rs 30,000 for each damaged well.

--- Rs 27,000 per hectare for seasonal horticultural losses.

---- Rs 32,000 per hectare for irrigated crop losses.

---- Rs 35,000 per hectare for dryland (non-irrigated) farmers.

---- Rs 50,000 or more for insured farmers with irrigated farmland.

Additional Assistance

Additional assistance includes Rs 50,000 for damage to houses, cattle sheds, and shops, while Rs 10,000 extra will be provided to homes in hilly areas. Poultry farmers will receive Rs 100 per chicken, and students from affected families will be granted an exemption from examination fees.

