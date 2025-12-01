Mumbai Witnessed Coldest November Day In A Decade On Nov 30; Mercury Dipped To 15.7°C

Mumbai City Experiences Low Temperatures | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed an unusual and sharp dip in temperatures over the weekend, marking its coldest November morning in more than a decade. On Sunday, the Santacruz weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 15.7°C, a major fall that surprised residents and weather officials alike. The last time the city experienced colder November temperatures was in 1950, when the mercury had touched an all-time low of 13.3°C.

IMD shows minimum temperature at 15.7°C on Nov 30 in Mumbai | https://city.imd.gov.in/

According to a Hindustan Times report citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Mumbai’s November temperatures in recent years have typically hovered around 16°C but have not dipped below that threshold in the past decade. The sudden drop was particularly striking given that Saturday’s minimum temperature at the Santacruz observatory stood at a relatively warm 21.8°C. Within 24 hours, the city saw a dramatic six-degree plunge, bringing a rare winter-like chill to the coastal metropolis.

Sunday’s temperature was recorded at 4.4 degrees below the IMD’s normal projection for the Santacruz station. Meanwhile, South Mumbai remained comparatively warmer, with the Colaba observatory marking a minimum of 20.5°C, still two degrees below the usual average for that location. According to the report, the sharp decline is being attributed to clear skies, reduced humidity, and strong northerly winds that have been sweeping across Maharashtra.

Today's Weather Update

As Mumbai transitioned into December, Monday morning greeted residents with refreshing blue skies and a cool, crisp breeze, a continuation of the winter-like spell. However, beneath the pleasant weather was a growing concern: a thick layer of smog and haze that lingered across the skyline. Despite the drop in temperatures, the city’s air quality showed no signs of relief.

The IMD predicted clear skies and daytime temperatures near 31°C for Monday, with minimum temperatures settling close to 15°C, indicating that the cold spell may persist for a few more days. But even as the weather delighted morning walkers and joggers, the deteriorating air quality painted a troubling picture.

Bandra, Mumbai: A thin layer of fog blankets the area as air quality deteriorates to severe levels, with the AQI crossing 205. pic.twitter.com/Wltul9tRKm — IANS (@ians_india) December 1, 2025

Data from AQI.in on Monday morning placed Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index at 277, categorised as unhealthy and markedly worse than the moderate levels seen in early November. The haze that blanketed the city reduced visibility, and many residents reported irritation in the eyes and throat, a common symptom of elevated PM2.5 concentrations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/