IPO Alert: Meesho IPO Creates Frenzy Even Before Opening, Stunning GMP Surge Sparks Big Profit Expectations

Meesho IPO: Massive Buzz in Grey Market Ahead of Opening. |

Mumbai: The IPO of online fashion retailer Meesho is set to open next week, but excitement has already exploded in the grey market. The GMP (Grey Market Premium) is hovering around 38 percent, signaling a potentially powerful stock market debut. Investors are expecting strong listing gains.

A Rs 5,421 Crore Offering

For those preparing to invest, the coming week looks promising. Meesho will open its IPO subscription on 3 December, and bidding will remain open until 5 December. Supported by SoftBank, this e-commerce giant is launching a massive issue worth Rs 5,421.20 crore, attracting significant market attention.

Price Band Set, GMP on Fire

The price band for the Meesho IPO has been fixed at Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share. Even before the issue opens, the grey market premium shot up to 37.84 percent on Sunday evening. Based on the current GMP trends, Meesho’s listing price is estimated near Rs 153—a full Rs 42 above the upper price band.

Expected Gains Per Lot

The company has set a lot size of 135 shares, meaning investors must bid for at least this quantity. At the upper band, this requires a minimum investment of Rs 14,985.

If Meesho lists around the predicted GMP price, the investment could grow to Rs 20,655 upon listing—resulting in a direct gain of Rs 5,670 per lot.

Listing Scheduled for 10 December

Meesho plans to issue Rs 4,250 crore worth of fresh shares, while promoters will sell 10.55 crore shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS). After the IPO closes on 5 December, allotment will be finalized on 8 December, refunds will begin on 9 December, and shares will be credited to demat accounts the same day.

The listing on BSE and NSE is scheduled for 10 December.

Disclaimer: This article is intended solely for general information. IPO investments come with inherent market risks, and grey-market premiums are informal and may not reflect actual performance. Investors should independently verify all details and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.