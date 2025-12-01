 IPO Alert: Meesho IPO Creates Frenzy Even Before Opening, Stunning GMP Surge Sparks Big Profit Expectations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIPO Alert: Meesho IPO Creates Frenzy Even Before Opening, Stunning GMP Surge Sparks Big Profit Expectations

IPO Alert: Meesho IPO Creates Frenzy Even Before Opening, Stunning GMP Surge Sparks Big Profit Expectations

Meesho’s Rs 5,421 crore IPO is generating strong excitement as its GMP jumps to nearly 38 percent, hinting at a possible Rs 153 listing. With a lot size of 135 shares, investors may earn about Rs 5,670 per lot. Subscription opens 3–5 December, with listing scheduled for 10 December.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
Meesho IPO: Massive Buzz in Grey Market Ahead of Opening. |

Mumbai: The IPO of online fashion retailer Meesho is set to open next week, but excitement has already exploded in the grey market. The GMP (Grey Market Premium) is hovering around 38 percent, signaling a potentially powerful stock market debut. Investors are expecting strong listing gains.

A Rs 5,421 Crore Offering

For those preparing to invest, the coming week looks promising. Meesho will open its IPO subscription on 3 December, and bidding will remain open until 5 December. Supported by SoftBank, this e-commerce giant is launching a massive issue worth Rs 5,421.20 crore, attracting significant market attention.

Read Also
IPO Wave Set To Intensify As Meesho, ICICI Prudential AMC And 20+ Firms Eye ₹40,000 Crore...
article-image

Price Band Set, GMP on Fire

FPJ Shorts
REET Mains 2025: Registration Process Underway; Here's How To Apply
REET Mains 2025: Registration Process Underway; Here's How To Apply
'It Is Proud Moment...': PM Modi Congratulates CP Radhakrishnan On His 1st Day As Rajya Sabha Chairperson
'It Is Proud Moment...': PM Modi Congratulates CP Radhakrishnan On His 1st Day As Rajya Sabha Chairperson
'United States Has Benefited Immensely From Talented Indians Who Moved There & Helped Build Its Technology & Business Sectors': Tesla CEO Elon Musk
'United States Has Benefited Immensely From Talented Indians Who Moved There & Helped Build Its Technology & Business Sectors': Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Bags Order Worth ₹1,400 Crore From Adani Green Energy In Gujarat
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Bags Order Worth ₹1,400 Crore From Adani Green Energy In Gujarat

The price band for the Meesho IPO has been fixed at Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share. Even before the issue opens, the grey market premium shot up to 37.84 percent on Sunday evening. Based on the current GMP trends, Meesho’s listing price is estimated near Rs 153—a full Rs 42 above the upper price band.

Expected Gains Per Lot

The company has set a lot size of 135 shares, meaning investors must bid for at least this quantity. At the upper band, this requires a minimum investment of Rs 14,985.

If Meesho lists around the predicted GMP price, the investment could grow to Rs 20,655 upon listing—resulting in a direct gain of Rs 5,670 per lot.

Read Also
Wakefit IPO To Open On December 8, Company Plans Major Expansion With ₹377-Crore Fresh Issue, More...
article-image

Listing Scheduled for 10 December

Meesho plans to issue Rs 4,250 crore worth of fresh shares, while promoters will sell 10.55 crore shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS). After the IPO closes on 5 December, allotment will be finalized on 8 December, refunds will begin on 9 December, and shares will be credited to demat accounts the same day.

The listing on BSE and NSE is scheduled for 10 December.

Disclaimer: This article is intended solely for general information. IPO investments come with inherent market risks, and grey-market premiums are informal and may not reflect actual performance. Investors should independently verify all details and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'United States Has Benefited Immensely From Talented Indians Who Moved There & Helped Build Its...

'United States Has Benefited Immensely From Talented Indians Who Moved There & Helped Build Its...

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Bags Order Worth ₹1,400 Crore From Adani Green Energy In...

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Bags Order Worth ₹1,400 Crore From Adani Green Energy In...

India’s Manufacturing Industry Registers Another Round Of Impressive Growth, Total New Orders &...

India’s Manufacturing Industry Registers Another Round Of Impressive Growth, Total New Orders &...

UPI Sees 32% Transaction Count Growth At 20.47 Billion In November, Registering 22% Annual Growth In...

UPI Sees 32% Transaction Count Growth At 20.47 Billion In November, Registering 22% Annual Growth In...

IPO Alert: Meesho IPO Creates Frenzy Even Before Opening, Stunning GMP Surge Sparks Big Profit...

IPO Alert: Meesho IPO Creates Frenzy Even Before Opening, Stunning GMP Surge Sparks Big Profit...