LPG Becomes Cheaper Across Major Cities, Yet One Key Rate Still Remains Unchanged—Find Out What Didn’t Change

New Delhi: The last month of the year has begun with several major changes, and LPG users have received an immediate relief. From 1 December 2025, oil marketing companies have reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders across the country. Delhi and Kolkata have seen a reduction of Rs 10, while Mumbai and Chennai have received a cut of Rs 11.

However, the price of 14-kg domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged once again.

New Prices Effective From December 1

According to updated rates on IOCL’s website:

Delhi: The 19-kg commercial cylinder has dropped from Rs 1,590 to Rs 1,580.

Kolkata: Price reduced from Rs 1,694 to Rs 1,684.

Mumbai: Cylinder now costs Rs 1,531, down from Rs 1,542.

Chennai: Price decreased from Rs 1,750 to Rs 1,739.

Prices Were Reduced in November Too

Before this, on 1 November, commercial LPG cylinder prices had also been cut across all major cities. Delhi’s 19-kg cylinder dropped from Rs 1,595.50 to Rs 1,590, Kolkata from Rs 1,700.50 to Rs 1,694, Mumbai from Rs 1,547 to Rs 1,542, and Chennai from Rs 1,754.50 to Rs 1,750.

This marks the second consecutive month of price cuts.

Rates in Lucknow, Patna and Other Cities

Patna: 14-kg domestic cylinder costs Rs 951, while the 19-kg commercial cylinder is Rs 1,843.50.

Lucknow: Commercial cylinder priced at Rs 1,703, domestic at Rs 890.50.

Bhopal: 19-kg commercial cylinder at Rs 1,607.50, domestic at Rs 858.50.

Domestic Cylinder Prices Remain Unchanged

While commercial LPG prices have fluctuated frequently in recent months—sometimes increasing and sometimes decreasing—the domestic 14-kg LPG cylinder price has remained unchanged since April. As of 1 December, domestic prices are:

Delhi: Rs 853

Kolkata: Rs 879

Mumbai: Rs 852

Chennai: Rs 868