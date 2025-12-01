 Women's Participation In Creative & Design Roles Amping Up, Driven By Rapid Adoption Of Digital-First Careers Like Graphic Design & Visual Communication
The participation of women in creative and design roles has increased significantly, driven by the rapid adoption of digital-first careers. The report is based on an analysis of data on WorkIndia platform in 2024 and 2025. The most dramatic shift emerged in the legal sector, where women applicants rose by 137 per cent from 2024 to 2025, marking the strongest growth across all industries tracked.

Mumbai: The participation of women in creative and design roles have increased significantly, driven by the rapid adoption of digital-first careers like graphic design, content creation, and visual communication, says a report.According to a report by blue and grey-collar recruitment platform WorkIndia, Indian women are now entering high-skill, male-dominated professions at a pace never seen before.

WorkIndia's data showed that women's participation in Creative and Design roles nearly doubled (98 per cent) in 2025 as compared to the previous year.The momentum continued in technical design, where women's applications jumped by 87 per cent, and employers increased openings by 34 per cent in 2025, compared to the previous year, signalling widespread industry acceptance.

Even in Creative and Design, one of the most balanced categories, men also recorded 81 per cent growth, reflecting a strong cross-gender expansion."India is entering a new era where careers are no longer dictated by gender, but by ambition and skill."The rise of women in engineering-aligned creative roles and law, alongside men moving confidently into HR and beauty, shows that young Indians are rewriting long-held stereotypes. This shift is not temporary, it marks a permanent transformation in how the country views talent and opportunity," WorkIndia CEO and co-founder Nilesh Dungarwal said.

The report is based on an analysis of data on WorkIndia platform in 2024 and 2025.According to the report, the most dramatic shift emerged in the legal sector, where women applicants rose by 137 per cent from 2024 to 2025, marking the strongest growth across all industries tracked.Employers echoed this shift with a 55 per cent rise in legal openings for women, pointing to a structural change in India's legal talent pipeline, said the report.

According to data, male applicants in Human Resources have climbed by 73 per cent in 2025, as compared to the previous year, supported by a 58 per cent rise in job postings targeting men, clear evidence that companies are actively diversifying talent in recruitment, training, and people operations.These trends signal a broader redefinition of masculinity in the workplace and a growing acceptance of men in roles traditionally dominated by women, the report added. 

