 UPI Sees 32% Transaction Count Growth At 20.47 Billion In November, Registering 22% Annual Growth In Amount At ₹26.32 Lakh Crore
UPI Sees 32% Transaction Count Growth At 20.47 Billion In November, Registering 22% Annual Growth In Amount At ₹26.32 Lakh Crore

UPI witnessed 25 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 20.70 billion — along with registering 16 per cent annual growth in transaction amount at Rs 27.28 lakh crore.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
New Delhi: The unified payments interface (UPI) saw 32 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 20.47 billion in the month of November — along with registering 22 per cent annual growth in transaction amount at Rs 26.32 lakh crore, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed on Monday.

Average daily transaction amount in November stood at Rs 87,721 crore, the NPCI data showed. The month of November recorded 682 million average daily transaction counts, up from 668 million registered in October. Meanwhile, monthly transactions via instant money transfer (IMPS) stood at 6.15 lakh crore in November, up 10 per cent year-on-year, as transaction count stood at 369 million. Daily transaction amount via IMPS stood at Rs 20,506 crore.

In October, UPI witnessed 25 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 20.70 billion — along with registering 16 per cent annual growth in transaction amount at Rs 27.28 lakh crore. Notably, UPI continues to dominate the country’s digital payments landscape, with transactions surging 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to reach 106.36 billion in the first half of 2025, data showed.

The total value of these transactions stood at a massive Rs 143.34 lakh crore -- highlighting how deeply digital payments have become a part of everyday life in India, according to Worldline’s India Digital Payments Report (1H 2025). Person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions grew 37 per cent to 67.01 billion, driven by the “Kirana Effect,” where small and micro businesses have become the backbone of India’s digital economy.

India’s QR-based payment network also saw tremendous growth, more than doubling to 678 million by June 2025 -- a 111 per cent rise from January 2024. India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has played a transformational role in enabling universal access to services, bridging urban–rural gaps and strengthening the country’s position as a global digital powerhouse.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

