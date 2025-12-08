 PMAY Housing Scam Exposed, ED Investigates ₹222 Crore Laundering By Ocean Seven Buildtech
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPMAY Housing Scam Exposed, ED Investigates ₹222 Crore Laundering By Ocean Seven Buildtech

PMAY Housing Scam Exposed, ED Investigates ₹222 Crore Laundering By Ocean Seven Buildtech

ED is preparing a chargesheet against Ocean Seven Buildtech for allegedly cancelling PMAY flats, reselling them at higher prices and diverting funds through shell companies. The agency claims over Rs 222 crore was laundered and assets were moved or sold to evade action. The promoter remains in custody as investigations continue.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
File Image | The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to file a chargesheet against Ocean Seven Buildtech.

Gurugram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to file a chargesheet against Ocean Seven Buildtech (OSBPL), a real estate company based in Gurugram, and its promoters. The case is linked to alleged fraud under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-a government housing scheme meant to help low-income families buy affordable homes. Officials say the company’s actions went against the basic aim of the scheme.

How the Alleged Cancellation–Resale Scam Worked

According to ED investigators, OSBPL’s managing director Swaraj Singh Yadav-arrested on November 13-ran a system in which flats allotted under PMAY were cancelled on false reasons. These cancelled flats were then resold at much higher prices.

Read Also
MP News: Enforcement Directorate Attaches ₹2.08 Crore Properties In Bank Loan Fraud Case
article-image

A flat costing Rs 26.5 lakh under PMAY was allegedly sold again for Rs 40–50 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
Parbhani Shivers At 6.6°C As Cold Wave Grips Central Maharashtra; Temperature May Dip Further: Experts
Parbhani Shivers At 6.6°C As Cold Wave Grips Central Maharashtra; Temperature May Dip Further: Experts
Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet
Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet
Top Maoist Leader Ramdher Majji, With ₹1-Crore Bounty On His Head, Surrenders With 11 Others In Chhattisgarh
Top Maoist Leader Ramdher Majji, With ₹1-Crore Bounty On His Head, Surrenders With 11 Others In Chhattisgarh
Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ At AQI 318 As Thick Smog Reduces Visibility Across Key Areas
Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ At AQI 318 As Thick Smog Reduces Visibility Across Key Areas

The first buyers reportedly never got their money back, allowing the company to earn double profits on the same flat.

The ED claims that this method allowed the promoter to earn lakhs of rupees extra on every resale, often through unrecorded cash deals.

Cash Premiums, Fake Companies and Money Diversion

The agency says Yadav collected Rs 222 crore through inflated resales, cash premiums, and misuse of homebuyers’ money. Funds that were supposed to stay in escrow accounts for construction were allegedly moved into shell companies.

A similar cash-based method was used in the sale of parking spaces, where only small amounts were shown in official accounts while large cash sums were allegedly taken off the record.

Read Also
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Brother Summoned By ED & Delhi Police Over National Herald...
article-image

Asset Sales and Funds Sent Abroad

Investigators also found a pattern of quickly selling off personal and company assets in Gurugram, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. They believe this was done to hide assets before enforcement action.

ED officials told the court that Yadav’s wife moved to the United States in 2025, and money was allegedly transferred abroad using hawala routes through a bank account in her name.

Read Also
Housing Prices In Gurugram's Real Estate Projects Surge 3.5 Times Due To High Consumer Demand Amid...
article-image

Legal Case Progresses

Yadav’s lawyers argued that many FIRs in the case were already “settled”, but the court rejected this. On November 14, ED received 14 days of custody; Yadav is now in judicial custody.

The agency is also valuing OSBPL assets for attachment under PMLA, so affected homebuyers may later receive compensation.

A formal chargesheet is expected soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

European Union & Piyush Goyal Buckle Up To Discuss Steel, Automobiles & Non-Tariff Barriers As FTA...

European Union & Piyush Goyal Buckle Up To Discuss Steel, Automobiles & Non-Tariff Barriers As FTA...

PMAY Housing Scam Exposed, ED Investigates ₹222 Crore Laundering By Ocean Seven Buildtech

PMAY Housing Scam Exposed, ED Investigates ₹222 Crore Laundering By Ocean Seven Buildtech

Gold & Silver Prices Fall In Early Trade, Traders Rapidly Booking Profits After Recent Rally

Gold & Silver Prices Fall In Early Trade, Traders Rapidly Booking Profits After Recent Rally

Hotels & Event Organisers Cannot Take Customers' Aadhaar Cards & Store Them In Physical Form, New...

Hotels & Event Organisers Cannot Take Customers' Aadhaar Cards & Store Them In Physical Form, New...

IndiGo Shares Crash Over 7%, Ongoing Delays Push Stock Toward Seventh Straight Loss

IndiGo Shares Crash Over 7%, Ongoing Delays Push Stock Toward Seventh Straight Loss