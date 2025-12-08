Housing Prices In Gurugram's Real Estate Projects Surge 3.5 Times Due To High Consumer Demand Amid Improved Infrastructure

File Image |

New Delhi: Housing prices in real estate projects along Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram, have surged about 3.5 times during the last five years due to high consumer demand amid improved infrastructure, according to Square Yards.Real estate consultant Square Yards has released a report on Dwarka Expressway, which has emerged as one of the key micro-markets in Delhi-NCR.

"Average property prices have risen over 3.5 times in the past five years, climbing from around Rs 6,300 per sq ft in 2020 to approximately Rs 21,700-24,000 per sq ft in 2025," the report mentioned.Square Yards noted that the sharp 28 per cent annual growth rate in the last five years underscores the Dwarka Expressway corridor's rapid evolution from an emerging micro-market into one of NCR's most coveted residential destinations.

"The 29-km, 16-lane access-controlled expressway has greatly improved connectivity to IGI Airport, Dwarka sub-city, and Gurugram's major business hubs, driving strong end-user and investor interest," the report said.At present, there are around 115 active residential projects, with 28 new launches contributing nearly 14,000 units.Almost all big builders have projects along the Dwarka Expressway.

DLF Ltd, Signature Global, M3M Group, Smartworld Developers, Elan Group, Central Park, BPTP, Emaar India, Godrej Properties, Hero Realty, Max Estates and Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate are among those having projects in this corridor."Dwarka Expressway has evolved from a peripheral corridor into one of NCR's most aspirational residential hubs," said Rajat Likhyani, Principal Partner, Square Yards.

Commenting on the trend, Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global, attributed the sharp appreciation in prices to strong and sustained demand from both end-users and long-term investors."The corridor's rapid growth has been driven by transformative infrastructure upgrades, improved mobility, and expanding connectivity to key nodes across Delhi and Gurugram. These enhancements have not only elevated the expressway's liveability but also reinforced its position as a high-potential real estate destination for future investment," he said.

Ashok Kapur, Chairman of Krisumi Corporation, said the corridor has become one of the most active and sought-after real estate markets in NCR."The strong demand reflects the impact of better connectivity and steady progress on key infrastructure," he added.

