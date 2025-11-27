 Supreme Court Flags Alarming Delhi-NCR Air Crisis, Sets December 3 Hearing For Regular Monitoring Measures
Supreme Court Flags Alarming Delhi-NCR Air Crisis, Sets December 3 Hearing For Regular Monitoring Measures

"What magic wand can a judicial forum exercise? I know this is hazardous for Delhi-NCR. We all know the problem. The issue is what is the solution. We need to identify reasons and … the solutions can be given by the domain experts only. We hope and expect that long term solutions are found," the CJI said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on December 3 a plea concerning the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi–National Capital Region, saying the issue needed to be monitored on a regular basis. | File Pic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on December 3 a plea concerning the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi–National Capital Region, saying the issue needed to be monitored on a regular basis.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions of senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the bench as an amicus curiae in the air pollution case, that there is an “alarming situation in Delhi-NCR and it is a health emergency”.

“What magic wand can a judicial forum exercise? I know this is hazardous for Delhi-NCR. We all know the problem. The issue is what is the solution. We need to identify reasons and … the solutions can be given by the domain experts only. We hope and expect that long term solutions are found,” the CJI said.

“Tell me what can we direct? We issue some directions and get to breathe clean air immediately ... .Then we have to see what the solutions can be in each region. Let us see what the government has constituted in terms of committee. This matter is also listed ceremonial way during the Diwali season and …let us have regular monitoring,” the CJI said.

article-image

On November 19, the court asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider directing schools in Delhi-NCR to postpone open-air sports events scheduled for November–December to “safer months” due to toxic air levels.

It had declined to impose year-round restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an emergency framework that restricts polluting activities in severe conditions, and instead emphasised the need for long-term, sustainable solutions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

