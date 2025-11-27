 Fact Check: 'Pakistani Propaganda' Accounts Share Deepfake VIDEO Of President Murmu Claiming Threat To Minorities In India; PIB Debunks Fake News
HomeIndiaFact Check: 'Pakistani Propaganda' Accounts Share Deepfake VIDEO Of President Murmu Claiming Threat To Minorities In India; PIB Debunks Fake News

Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating digitally altered videos of President Droupadi Murmu and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on X. These fake clips contain false claims. PIB's fact-checking unit confirmed the videos are fabricated, stating no such remarks were made.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
Screengrab | YT/President of India

New Delhi: Pakistani propaganda accounts on the micro-blogging website X are sharing a digitally altered video of President Droupadi Murmu with false claims.

The fake video shows the President speaking about extremism, shrinking freedoms, weakening secularism, and threats to minorities in India. However, PIB’s fact-checking unit has confirmed that the video is fake and stated that the President of India has made no such remarks.

PIB shared the original clip of the speech alongside the fake one and also provided the YouTube link to the full speech. The President’s speech is from the Constitution Day programme at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building.

Pakistani propaganda accounts are also circulating a digitally altered video of Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on social media. These accounts falsely claimed that Dwivedi suggested handing over Arunachal Pradesh to China to stop Beijing’s support to Pakistan and admitted that Chinese technology had destroyed Rafale jets during India Pakistan tensions.

article-image

The government’s fact-check unit on Thursday, November 27, clarified that the clip is fabricated and warned citizens against sharing unverified material.

