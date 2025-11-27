UP Food Safety Department Busts Racket Selling Artificially Coloured Eggs As ‘Desi’ In Moradabad

In a major crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety Department on Tuesday raided an egg godown in Rampur Dohraha Barwala Majhra area of Moradabad, where white farm eggs were being painted with artificial colour and sold as costlier desi eggs.

Officials said the racket was putting consumers’ health at risk for profit, as desi eggs fetch a higher price in the market compared to regular white eggs. During the inspection, the team found that the colouring process was being carried out openly inside the godown with no adherence to food safety or hygiene standards.

During the raid, officials seized 4,53,600 artificially coloured eggs and 35,640 uncoloured white eggs that were kept ready for the colouring process. The total value of the seized stock is estimated at ₹3,89,772. The godown has been sealed, and the chemical substances used for colouring were also confiscated.

The raid continued until 3 am, with authorities documenting large-scale malpractice aimed at misleading consumers by giving farm eggs the appearance of desi eggs.

Officials have said strict action will be taken against those involved in the adulteration racket, as the use of artificial chemicals poses potential health hazards to the public.