 UP Food Safety Department Busts Racket Selling Artificially Coloured Eggs As ‘Desi’ In Moradabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Food Safety Department Busts Racket Selling Artificially Coloured Eggs As ‘Desi’ In Moradabad

UP Food Safety Department Busts Racket Selling Artificially Coloured Eggs As ‘Desi’ In Moradabad

The raid continued until 3 am, with authorities documenting large-scale malpractice aimed at misleading consumers by giving farm eggs the appearance of desi eggs.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
article-image

In a major crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety Department on Tuesday raided an egg godown in Rampur Dohraha Barwala Majhra area of Moradabad, where white farm eggs were being painted with artificial colour and sold as costlier desi eggs.

Officials said the racket was putting consumers’ health at risk for profit, as desi eggs fetch a higher price in the market compared to regular white eggs. During the inspection, the team found that the colouring process was being carried out openly inside the godown with no adherence to food safety or hygiene standards.

During the raid, officials seized 4,53,600 artificially coloured eggs and 35,640 uncoloured white eggs that were kept ready for the colouring process. The total value of the seized stock is estimated at ₹3,89,772. The godown has been sealed, and the chemical substances used for colouring were also confiscated.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh News: Food Safety Department Intensifies Sweet Quality Checks In Mahasamund Ahead Of...
article-image

The raid continued until 3 am, with authorities documenting large-scale malpractice aimed at misleading consumers by giving farm eggs the appearance of desi eggs.

FPJ Shorts
CBDT Poised To Fire SMSs & Emails To High-Risk Taxpayers, Advising Them To Shield From Penal Consequences, High Time To Revise ITR
CBDT Poised To Fire SMSs & Emails To High-Risk Taxpayers, Advising Them To Shield From Penal Consequences, High Time To Revise ITR
Commonwealth Games 2030 In India, Know - Which Stocks Could Benefit The Most From Ahmedabad Hosting The Games?
Commonwealth Games 2030 In India, Know - Which Stocks Could Benefit The Most From Ahmedabad Hosting The Games?
Drugmaker Glenmark Pharma Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US Health Regulator For Formulations Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina
Drugmaker Glenmark Pharma Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US Health Regulator For Formulations Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina
Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 | Check New Dates Here
Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 | Check New Dates Here

Officials have said strict action will be taken against those involved in the adulteration racket, as the use of artificial chemicals poses potential health hazards to the public.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Somebody Has To Be Accountable': SC Stresses Need Of 'Neutral, Independent & Autonomous' Body To...

'Somebody Has To Be Accountable': SC Stresses Need Of 'Neutral, Independent & Autonomous' Body To...

Cyclone 'Ditwah' Likely After Storm Senyar; New Deep Depression Forms In Bay Of Bengal, Chennai On...

Cyclone 'Ditwah' Likely After Storm Senyar; New Deep Depression Forms In Bay Of Bengal, Chennai On...

UP Food Safety Department Busts Racket Selling Artificially Coloured Eggs As ‘Desi’ In Moradabad

UP Food Safety Department Busts Racket Selling Artificially Coloured Eggs As ‘Desi’ In Moradabad

'Patna Tak Chal Tumhe Piece Bana Dungi': Woman Hurls Abuses & Threatens Passenger, Refuses To Move...

'Patna Tak Chal Tumhe Piece Bana Dungi': Woman Hurls Abuses & Threatens Passenger, Refuses To Move...

'Hum Kutte Ki Tarah Peechhe Se Vaar Nahi Karte...': Atiq Ahmed's Son Aban Seen Issuing Threats In...

'Hum Kutte Ki Tarah Peechhe Se Vaar Nahi Karte...': Atiq Ahmed's Son Aban Seen Issuing Threats In...