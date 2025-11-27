'Hum Kutte Ki Tarah Peechhe Se Vaar Nahi Karte...': Atiq Ahmed's Son Aban Seen Issuing Threats In Viral Video, Police Begin Inquiry | X

A video of Aban Ahmed, the youngest son of jailed mafia leader Atiq Ahmed, issuing threats has gone viral on social media, leading to a police inquiry.

The clip appears to be from a wedding ceremony, though the date, location and the person who uploaded it have not been confirmed yet. No official statement has been issued so far and the authenticity of the video remains unverified.

Have a look at it here:

◆प्रयागराज -अबान अहमद का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल, अतीक अहमद का सबसे छोटा बेटा है अबान अहमद



◆वीडियो में दबंगई दिखाते हुए नजर आ रहा अबान, बैकग्राउंड में धमकी भरा डायलॉग भी चल रहा है



◆‘सामने वाले को हमसे क्या मिलेगा, उसकी औकात बताएगी’, ‘हम दिल भी रखते हैं और असलहा भी’… pic.twitter.com/ZM7VH8jKUq — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) November 27, 2025

Here's what the viral clip shows

In the widely-circulated video, Aban is seen seated at a dinner table with several men, while a convoy of luxury vehicles is also visible. What has drawn particular attention is the threats issued in the background. He says, "Hum kutton ki tarah peechhe se vaar nahi karte, hum samne se dahadte hain, jaise toofan, aur jab aate hain toh faad kar rakh dete hain." The police are now trying to determine where the function took place and who shared the footage online.

According to the details available, both Aban and his brother Ahzam were previously detained in 2023 after the murder of Umesh Pal and two government gunmen in Prayagraj. They were found by Dhumanganj police in Kasari Masari and later sent to a juvenile home before being released on the orders of the Child Welfare Committee. The brothers were then placed under the care of their aunt, Parveen Qureshi, and remain under police surveillance.

Police begin probe

Police officials have said they will investigate the circumstances of the viral clip, including identifying the event Aban attended and establishing the intention behind uploading the video. Aban is the fifth son of Atiq. His eldest brothers, Umar and Ali, are lodged in Lucknow and Jhansi jails respectively. Another brother, Asad, who was accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi.

The inquiry into the latest footage is ongoing, with authorities yet to confirm whether any legal action will follow once verification is complete.