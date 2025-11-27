 Bihar Broad Daylight Robbery Caught On Cam: Masked Men Loot Ornaments, Cash From Jewellery Shop In Siwan, Flee After Firing Gunshot
Bihar Broad Daylight Robbery Caught On Cam: Masked Men Loot Ornaments, Cash From Jewellery Shop In Siwan, Flee After Firing Gunshot

Masked men looted a jewellery shop in broad daylight in Bihar's Siwan on Thursday. The robbers looted Krishna Jewellers shop and managed to flee. The miscreants fired gunshots while fleeing. According to reports, the robbers looted ornaments and cash amounting to Rs one crore (approximately).

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Broad Daylight Robbery Caught On Cam: Masked Men Loot Ornaments Cash From Jewellery Shop In Siwan, Flee After Firing Gunshot (Screengrab) | X

Siwan: Masked men looted a jewellery shop in broad daylight in Bihar's Siwan on Thursday. The robbery was caught on camera and the video surfaced online. The robbers looted Krishna Jewellers shop and managed to flee.

The miscreants fired gunshots while fleeing. According to reports, the robbers looted ornaments and cash amounting to Rs one crore (approximately). At least four robbers came on bikes. They stormed into the shop with guns in their hands.

Video Of The Incident:

The video shows the miscreants leaving the area on bikes with the valuables and cash. The jewellery shop was located under the jurisdiction of the Raghunathpur Police Station area. The robbers were pointing pistols towards the people who were standing nearby and asking them to move away.

Panic gripped among the locals after the robbery.

After receiving information, the police started investigating the matter. Cops are scanning CCTV footage to identify the robbers. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab them.

Rs 24 lakh looted from a house in Siwan on November 21:

Notably, it is the second incident of robbery in Siwan district within a week. On Friday night (November 21) miscreants looted ornaments and cash amounting to Rs 24 lakh from a house in Mahadev Police Station area. The house was closed at the time of the incident.

The victim, Afsana Khatun, said that her father had died due to which the entire family had gone to Rohda Khurd Village, reported Dainik Bhaskar. The robber broke all the locks and fled with the valuables and cash. The police are scanning footage of the CCTV installed outside the house to trace the robbers.

