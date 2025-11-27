Viral Video Shows Biker Assaulted, Dragged For 500 Mts On Bonnet By Car-Borne Youths In Saharanpur

Ai-generated Image |

Saharanpur: A shocking video from the Kotwali Dehat area of Saharanpur has gone viral on social media. In the footage, a group of youths travelling in a car are seen brutally assaulting a motorcyclist before dragging him on the bonnet of their vehicle. The incident took place on the Nagal–Tapri road in the Shekhpura Kadim police outpost area.

Reportedly, the dispute began over the right-of-way on the road. The youths in the car reportedly refused to let the motorcyclist overtake. Irritated, the biker allegedly referred to their car as a “tin box.”

This remark enraged the youths, who stopped the car, dragged the man off his motorcycle, threw him to the ground, and beat him mercilessly. Several bystanders witnessed the assault, but none intervened.

After the attack, the accused got back into their car and attempted to flee. The victim, in a desperate attempt to stop them, stood in front of the vehicle. Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated, causing the man to fall onto the bonnet. The car then sped off with the victim clinging to the bonnet, pleading for help.

The video clearly shows the motorcyclist hanging on for nearly 500 metres as the car was driven at high speed.

A short distance ahead, the driver suddenly applied the brakes, causing the victim to fall onto the road. The attackers then fled the scene. Fortunately, the man survived, though he is suspected to have suffered severe injuries.

Police Action

Police said an investigation has been initiated after the video went viral. The accused have been identified and are being traced.

A case is being registered against them under stringent sections on the basis of the video and other evidence. Police officials stated that such incidents pose a serious threat to law and order and to public safety and that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.