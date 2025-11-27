'Badtameez Aadmi..Gande Log': TV Anchor Throws Out Political Analyst Touseef Ahmed Khan From LIVE Debate For Making Obscene Gestures

Heated exchanges between political representatives during TV debates have become common these days, but it is rare for an anchor or moderator to throw a panelist out of a live show for inappropriate behaviour. However, a recent episode on News18 India shocked viewers after anchor Rubika Liyaquat removed political analyst Touseef Ahmed Khan from the discussion for making an “obscene” hand gesture on air.

The incident occurred during the debate show Goonj, where topics such as the SIR protest, West Bengal politics, and the Election Commission were being discussed. During the discussion, political analyst Tauseef Ahmed claimed, “Bangladeshi Hindus have infiltrated into West Bengal.”

Responding to this, Rubika said, “They will be caught in the SIR exercise. Some Hindus have already been caught.”

At this, Tauseef replied, “Kya pakde gaye, thullu pakde gaye,” ( “What did they catch? They caught nothing.” ) while allegedly making an obscene hand gesture on camera.

Shocked, Rubika responded sharply, “Ye kya badtameezi hai?” (“What kind of misbehaviour is this?”)

She then asked him to leave the show, saying, “Badtameez aadmi, apne ghar ki biwi aur bachchon se aise baat karna… Rubika Liyaquat se nahi. Besharam, get out… Bilkul tameez nahi hai in badtameezon ko mahilon se baat karne ki… gande log… galeez…” (“Ill-mannered man, talk to your wife and children like this at home, not to Rubika Liyaquat. Shameless… get out. These rude people have no manners while speaking to women… filthy… disgusting…”)

A clip of the confrontation has gone viral on social media, prompting widespread criticism of the panelist’s behaviour.

X user, Rupa Murthy, sharing the clip, wrote, “TMC really does attract a certain genre of politician… Good on Rubika Liyaquat for throwing that obnoxiousness out of the show.”

Another user, Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay, commented, “Utterly disgusting conduct by the TMC panelist, that too in front of a woman. First the AI-morphed photos, now this… Big respect to Rubika Liyaquat for standing her ground and kicking him out.”