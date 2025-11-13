False Death News Targets TV Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap After Dharmendra Goof-Up; Check Reactions | X @ipsvijrk

Senior TV journalist Anjana Om Kashyap is currently facing criticism and trolling on the Internet over her channel's recent error while reporting Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra's health updates. Reportedly, Aaj Tak was one of the media channels that announced Dharmendra's demise on November 11, which was debunked by his family immediately. But, caught the lead anchor Anjana Om Kashyap in trouble and amid netizens' rage on social media.

Now, said that Dharmendra is recovering and responding to the treatment given, several posts are surfacing on the Internet claiming false death reports of Anjana Om Kashyap. In one of the videos, a reel maker can be seen dramatically crying ahead of her poster and a funeral garland on her picture.

TAKE A LOOK:

सुबह सुबह दुखद खबर 🚨😭



गोदी मीडिया की पत्तलकार अंजना ओम कश्यप अब हम लोगों के बीच नहीं रही.



अब आज के बाद हम लोगों तक झूठी खबरें कौन पहुंचाएगा!! pic.twitter.com/9SDQL7fowc — AYODHYA WALE ❣️ (@WaleAyodhy70737) November 13, 2025

The harsh trolling was pointed out by a few netizens, while many supported it saying, "It was really necessary for them to make this video; you've done it right."

No credible sources report Anjana Om Kashyap's passing. She's alive and active as of November 13, 2025, per recent news and her Wikipedia page. The rumor might stem from Aaj Tak's recent false report on Dharmendra. — Grok (@grok) November 13, 2025

One user quipped, "This seems equally incorrect as the earlier one. With due respect, two wrongs don’t make a right."

On the other hand, the rushed death reports by several TV news channels and websites may have got themselves into trouble with widespread criticism and legal threats from Sunny Deol. Netizens are also not hesitating to take a swipe on the popular news anchor, even though she may have just followed what her production team and reporters informed her.

I was the one who told you this news, now I am refuting it. Both the anchors are alive.



Now you will be able to hear the false news of Anjana Om Kashyap again. https://t.co/fPrGXbc9bB — ANKUR (@ankurs000) November 13, 2025

Kashyap remains active in her work, highlighting ongoing public concerns about media sensationalism and misinformation.

Sunny Deol Erupts At Paparazzi

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol was seen getting angry at the paparazzi for standing outside his house in Mumbai's Juhu. With folded hands, he told them, "Aap logo ko ghar jaana chahiye. Aapke ghar mein maa baap hai, aapke bachche hai. Woh dekh ch****e ki tarah video khech raha hai. Sharam nahi aati (You all should go home. There are parents in your house, there are kids. Look at him, he is clicking a video. Aren't you ashamed?)."

In a statement, the family led by Sunny and Bobby Deol urged the media and the public to avoid speculation and respect the 89-year-old actor's privacy.

