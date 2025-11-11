 'My Father Is Stable': Esha Deol Reacts After 'False' News Of Dharmendra's Death Surfaces, Disables Comments On Instagram Post
Esha Deol responded to false reports of her father Dharmendra’s death circulating on Tuesday morning. On social media, she reassured fans that the veteran actor is stable and recovering. She also asked for family privacy. Esha wrote, “The media seems to be in overdrive… My father is stable and recovering,” and also disabled comments on her post

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 09:47 AM IST
article-image

Actress Esha Deol has reacted after false reports of her father, veteran actor Dharmendra’s death, began circulating on social media on Tuesday morning. Addressing the misinformation, Esha took to her social media to reassure fans, stating that Dharmendra is stable and doing well.

"The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery," she wrote.

Esha also disabled the comments section of her post.

Esha’s message came in the wake of panic following reports about the actor’s health. Dharmendra had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital last week. Earlier, reports claimed that he was on ventilator support, but Sunny Deol’s team had clarified late Monday night that the actor was stable and recovering.

Esha’s statement has helped calm worried fans and followers, who had taken to social media expressing their concern. Supporters have since flooded her posts with messages wishing the veteran actor a speedy recovery.

article-image

Dharmendra, known as the He-Man of Bollywood, has had a career spanning decades, delivering memorable performances across various genres.

