Rajasthan Man Missing For 40 Years Reunites With Family During Election Commission’s SIR Campaign In Bhilwara | X

Bhilwara: A man who went missing nearly four decades ago was reunited with his family in Bhilwara after Booth Level Officers identified him during the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision campaign. The discovery brought an unexpected closure to a family that had searched for him since the 1980s.

Here's how his identity was confirmed

Uday Singh Rawat, originally from Jogidhora village, had disappeared as a schoolboy in 1980. He was studying in Class 8 in Suraj village and had taken up part-time work as a private security guard in Chhattisgarh due to financial difficulties. He later met with a road accident that left him with memory loss.

Officials said the family had searched for him for decades. His case resurfaced when BLOs met him at a school in Suraj village where he had gone to enquire about his voter identity card. According to Ramakrishna Verma, principal of the Government Senior Secondary School in Suraj, a teacher named Jeevan Singh recognised Uday as his former classmate and alerted the family.

Uday’s brother Hem Singh said the family was initially unsure, but they became convinced after he recalled childhood stories and personal details. The final confirmation came when Uday’s mother, Chuni Devi, recognised old wounds on his forehead and chest. She reportedly said, “This is my Uday... I have found my son.”

Village celebrated reunion after decades

Once his identity was confirmed, family members and villagers gathered at the school and later escorted Uday home with traditional celebrations that included drums and a DJ. Residents described the reunion as a significant moment for the village.

Uday said he had lost his memory following the accident and expressed relief at reconnecting with his family after so many years. He said the reunion was possible only because of the Election Commission’s ongoing SIR campaign, which had brought him back in contact with people from his past.