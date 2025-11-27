 Delhi Family Attempts To Perform Last Rites Of Plastic Dummy Instead Of Real Human Body At Brijghat In UP's Hapur; 2 Arrested - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Family Attempts To Perform Last Rites Of Plastic Dummy Instead Of Real Human Body At Brijghat In UP's Hapur; 2 Arrested - VIDEO

Delhi Family Attempts To Perform Last Rites Of Plastic Dummy Instead Of Real Human Body At Brijghat In UP's Hapur; 2 Arrested - VIDEO

The shocking incident occurred at the holy Brijghat in Garh Mukteshwar and the people were stunned to witness the unusual incident. There are reports that the police have arrested two people in connection with the matter and further investigation is underway.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Family Tries To Perform Last Rites Of Plastic Dummy Instead Of Real Human Body At Brijghat In UP's Hapur | X

Hapur, November 27: A bizarre incident came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, where a family from Delhi shockingly brought a plastic dummy for funeral instead of a real dead body. The shocking incident occurred at the holy Brijghat in Garh Mukteshwar and the people were stunned to witness the unusual incident. There are reports that the police have arrested two people in connection with the matter and further investigation is underway.

Fake Last Rites

As per reports, around four people who allegedly came from Delhi claimed that they had come to the ghat to perform the last rites of someone they knew. They hired a priest to get the rituals done for the last rites. They set up the pyre and then placed the dummy on it to start the cremation procedure.

Suspicion Grows

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Family Attempts To Perform Last Rites Of Plastic Dummy Instead Of Real Human Body At Brijghat In UP's Hapur; 2 Arrested - VIDEO
Delhi Family Attempts To Perform Last Rites Of Plastic Dummy Instead Of Real Human Body At Brijghat In UP's Hapur; 2 Arrested - VIDEO
Deepti Sharma Second Most Expensive Player In WPL History, UP Warriorz Use RTM To Get World Cup Winner For 3.2 Crore
Deepti Sharma Second Most Expensive Player In WPL History, UP Warriorz Use RTM To Get World Cup Winner For 3.2 Crore
Bihar Influencer Performing Dangerous Backflip Stunts Deliberately In Front Of Girls Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Authorities To Take Strict Action
Bihar Influencer Performing Dangerous Backflip Stunts Deliberately In Front Of Girls Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Authorities To Take Strict Action
WPL 2026 Auction: Gujarat Giants Sign Renuka Singh For ₹60 Lakhs
WPL 2026 Auction: Gujarat Giants Sign Renuka Singh For ₹60 Lakhs

However, when the priest removed the blanket from the face of the body, he was surprised to find out that it was not a real body, but a dummy was placed on the pyre for the last rites. The locals also noticed that the shape and weight did not match to that of a real human body. They became suspicious and stopped the cremation procedure immediately.

Panic And Chaos

The incident caused panic at the ghat and the people present at the spot reportedly caught two out of the four people and handed them over to the police. Two people managed to escape from the spot.

Police Action

There are reports that the police have taken both the accused into their custody and have initiated an investigation into the matter. There are reports that the early investigation has revealed that this might a part of a deeper conspiracy.

Read Also
Indore Honeymoon Murder: Victim's Kin Demand Narco Test On Wife, Lover To Uncover Conspiracy
article-image

Motive Behind The Crime

The reason behind the accused performing the fake last rites of a dummy has not been revealed yet, however, they might be doing it to claim a death insurance or they might be trying to declare a missing person as dead. This also seems like they might be trying to hide some other crime. However, the exact motive will be revealed only after the police completes the investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Family Attempts To Perform Last Rites Of Plastic Dummy Instead Of Real Human Body At Brijghat...

Delhi Family Attempts To Perform Last Rites Of Plastic Dummy Instead Of Real Human Body At Brijghat...

UP Police Files Complaint Against Viral Creator Shadab Jakati Over Reel Featuring Minor In 'Obscene'...

UP Police Files Complaint Against Viral Creator Shadab Jakati Over Reel Featuring Minor In 'Obscene'...

'Badtameez Aadmi..Gande Log': TV Anchor Throws Out Political Analyst Touseef Ahmed Khan From LIVE...

'Badtameez Aadmi..Gande Log': TV Anchor Throws Out Political Analyst Touseef Ahmed Khan From LIVE...

'Somebody Has To Be Accountable': SC Stresses Need Of 'Neutral, Independent & Autonomous' Body To...

'Somebody Has To Be Accountable': SC Stresses Need Of 'Neutral, Independent & Autonomous' Body To...

Congress Workers Detained In Lucknow After Bid To ‘Gherao’ State Election Commission Office Over...

Congress Workers Detained In Lucknow After Bid To ‘Gherao’ State Election Commission Office Over...