Delhi Family Attempts To Perform Last Rites Of Plastic Dummy Instead Of Real Human Body At Brijghat In UP's Hapur; 2 Arrested - VIDEO

Delhi Family Tries To Perform Last Rites Of Plastic Dummy Instead Of Real Human Body At Brijghat In UP's Hapur | X

Hapur, November 27: A bizarre incident came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, where a family from Delhi shockingly brought a plastic dummy for funeral instead of a real dead body. The shocking incident occurred at the holy Brijghat in Garh Mukteshwar and the people were stunned to witness the unusual incident. There are reports that the police have arrested two people in connection with the matter and further investigation is underway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fake Last Rites

As per reports, around four people who allegedly came from Delhi claimed that they had come to the ghat to perform the last rites of someone they knew. They hired a priest to get the rituals done for the last rites. They set up the pyre and then placed the dummy on it to start the cremation procedure.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Suspicion Grows

However, when the priest removed the blanket from the face of the body, he was surprised to find out that it was not a real body, but a dummy was placed on the pyre for the last rites. The locals also noticed that the shape and weight did not match to that of a real human body. They became suspicious and stopped the cremation procedure immediately.

Panic And Chaos

The incident caused panic at the ghat and the people present at the spot reportedly caught two out of the four people and handed them over to the police. Two people managed to escape from the spot.

Police Action

There are reports that the police have taken both the accused into their custody and have initiated an investigation into the matter. There are reports that the early investigation has revealed that this might a part of a deeper conspiracy.

Motive Behind The Crime

The reason behind the accused performing the fake last rites of a dummy has not been revealed yet, however, they might be doing it to claim a death insurance or they might be trying to declare a missing person as dead. This also seems like they might be trying to hide some other crime. However, the exact motive will be revealed only after the police completes the investigation.