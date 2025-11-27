 Uttar Pradesh News: Plastic Dummy Found On Funeral Pyre In Hapur; 2 Detained | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: Plastic Dummy Found On Funeral Pyre In Hapur; 2 Detained | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh News: Plastic Dummy Found On Funeral Pyre In Hapur; 2 Detained | VIDEO

Some locals removed the shroud and were shocked to find a plastic dummy instead of a human body. People gathered at the spot were stunned. Villagers who had arrived for another cremation also witnessed the incident and caught hold of the two youths.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh News: 2 Youths Caught Trying To Cremate Plastic Dummy In Garhmukteshwar |VIDEO |

Hapur: A dramatic scene unfolded at Brijghat in Garhmukteshwar on Thursday afternoon when two youths arrived in a car with what they claimed was a body for cremation. They prepared the wooden pyre and were about to begin the last rites when a person present at the cremation ground noticed something suspicious.

Some locals removed the shroud and were shocked to find a plastic dummy instead of a human body. People gathered at the spot were stunned. Villagers who had arrived for another cremation also witnessed the incident and caught hold of the two youths.

“We were alerted when the body felt unusually light and the shape looked odd. When we uncovered it, everyone was shocked to see a dummy,” said one of the villagers who helped intercept the accused.

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Write To PM Modi Seeking Renaming Of IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai...
article-image

Police reached the site shortly after and took both men into custody. According to initial reports, the case may be linked to a major fraud or criminal conspiracy.

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Cancels Registration Of 68 Investment Advisers For Non-Payment Of Renewal Fees
SEBI Cancels Registration Of 68 Investment Advisers For Non-Payment Of Renewal Fees
WPL 2026 Auction Updates: Deepti Sharma Returns To UP Warriorz For ₹3.2 Crore, Shikha Pandey Secures ₹2.40 Crore
WPL 2026 Auction Updates: Deepti Sharma Returns To UP Warriorz For ₹3.2 Crore, Shikha Pandey Secures ₹2.40 Crore
France Debates Defence Chief Fabien Mandon’s ‘Loss of Its Children’ Remark As President Emmanuel Macron Unveils New Voluntary Military Service Plan
France Debates Defence Chief Fabien Mandon’s ‘Loss of Its Children’ Remark As President Emmanuel Macron Unveils New Voluntary Military Service Plan
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 27: Armaan Saves Poddar House From Being Sold
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 27: Armaan Saves Poddar House From Being Sold

Investigators suspect that the act could be part of a plot to falsely show a living person as dead to claim insurance money, help a criminal evade law by faking death, or destroy evidence of a planned crime. Police are questioning the duo to uncover the motive behind the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Power Tussle: DK Shivakumar Heads Mumbai To Attend 'Private Event', Says 'No One Called Me...

Karnataka Power Tussle: DK Shivakumar Heads Mumbai To Attend 'Private Event', Says 'No One Called Me...

Karnataka Power-Sharing Tussle: Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar Await Meeting With Congress Leadership...

Karnataka Power-Sharing Tussle: Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar Await Meeting With Congress Leadership...

Uttar Pradesh News: Plastic Dummy Found On Funeral Pyre In Hapur; 2 Detained | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh News: Plastic Dummy Found On Funeral Pyre In Hapur; 2 Detained | VIDEO

Rajasthan News: CBI Busts Jaipur ITAT Bribery Racket; Judicial Member, Advocate Among Those Arrested

Rajasthan News: CBI Busts Jaipur ITAT Bribery Racket; Judicial Member, Advocate Among Those Arrested

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...