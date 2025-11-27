Uttar Pradesh News: Plastic Dummy Found On Funeral Pyre In Hapur; 2 Detained | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh News: 2 Youths Caught Trying To Cremate Plastic Dummy In Garhmukteshwar |VIDEO |

Hapur: A dramatic scene unfolded at Brijghat in Garhmukteshwar on Thursday afternoon when two youths arrived in a car with what they claimed was a body for cremation. They prepared the wooden pyre and were about to begin the last rites when a person present at the cremation ground noticed something suspicious.

Some locals removed the shroud and were shocked to find a plastic dummy instead of a human body. People gathered at the spot were stunned. Villagers who had arrived for another cremation also witnessed the incident and caught hold of the two youths.

“We were alerted when the body felt unusually light and the shape looked odd. When we uncovered it, everyone was shocked to see a dummy,” said one of the villagers who helped intercept the accused.

Police reached the site shortly after and took both men into custody. According to initial reports, the case may be linked to a major fraud or criminal conspiracy.

Investigators suspect that the act could be part of a plot to falsely show a living person as dead to claim insurance money, help a criminal evade law by faking death, or destroy evidence of a planned crime. Police are questioning the duo to uncover the motive behind the incident.