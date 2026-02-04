 ‘Vaidehi Art Gallery’ Will Impart Knowledge Of The Divine Life Character Of Sita Maiya': UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the establishment of the ‘Vaidehi Art Gallery’ in Ayodhya, focused on Mata Sita’s life and ideals. The gallery will use modern technology to create an immersive cultural experience highlighting her values, sacrifice and Mithila’s art traditions. The project aims to strengthen Ayodhya’s identity as a global cultural hub.

Updated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 08:59 PM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions for the establishment of the ‘Vaidehi Art Gallery’, centred on the life character of Mata Sita, at Shri Ayodhya Dham.

During a meeting of the Housing and Urban Planning Department on Wednesday, CM said, "Sita Maiya is an unparalleled source of inspiration for Indian culture, dignity and moral ideals, and it is the need of the hour to introduce the new generation deeply to her radiant character."

Sharing the conceptual vision of the art gallery, the Chief Minister added, This state-of-the-art gallery should not merely be an art museum, but a vibrant cultural experience space that presents a modern reinterpretation of Sita Mata’s life, sacrifice, compassion, dignity, patience and strength through the use of modern technology.

He directed, "All dimensions of the gallery, including its narrative content, design, visual language, art and technology, should reflect the sentiment that a divine heritage is being reinterpreted and presented before the new generation as a source of inspiration."

The Chief Minister said the core spirit of the Vaidehi Art Gallery should be such that visitors do not merely see the life message of Sita Mata but experience it, understand it and internalize it.

Interacting with the Ayodhya Development Authority, the Chief Minister said, "This project can be developed in Ayodhya near the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at the Vashishtha Building complex, where lakhs of devotees arrive daily."

He added, the development of this gallery will be an important phase in the efforts to make Ayodhya emerge as a global cultural city.

The Chief Minister specifically instructed the gallery to prominently display the diverse dimensions of Mithila's culture, folk traditions, and art.

