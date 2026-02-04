YEIDA Emerges As A New Hub Of Medical Device Manufacturing, Land Allotted To 101 Units

Yamuna Expressway Residents Group (YEIDA City) | X @Yamunaresidents

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly moving forward in the direction of becoming a hub for medical device manufacturing.

The Medical Device Park being developed over 350 acres in Sector 28 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has now moved beyond the planning stage and taken shape on the ground, with concrete progress recorded at the levels of investment, allotment and construction.

Under the scheme, not only have more than 100 plots been allotted so far, but construction work has also commenced in a dozen units. Production is expected to begin here soon.

Notably, the Medical Device Park being developed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority represents the vision of the Yogi government to make Uttar Pradesh the preferred state for investors at all three levels of policy, infrastructure and trust.

In the future, this park has the potential to emerge as a new powerhouse of medical device manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the Medical Device Park, 188.15 acres of land has been reserved for industrial units, within which a total of 203 industrial plots of various sizes have been developed. So far, 101 plots have been allotted. These figures indicate that investor's confidence in the medical device sector in the YEIDA region is continuously strengthening.

According to the progress report released by YEIDA, 85 investors have submitted lease plans, while 62 lease deeds have already been executed. As many as 49 units have taken possession of their sites.

Building plans of 23 units have been approved, and construction work has commenced in 12 units. This progress is being seen as direct evidence of the Yogi government’s single window system, time bound approvals and policy stability.

YEIDA is developing this Medical Device Park not merely as an industrial cluster, but as a full fledged industrial ecosystem. Under this plan, warehouse plots have been developed over 9.02 acres, green area over 18.66 acres, common facility area over 46.43 acres, commercial sector over 4.84 acres, and parking and road infrastructure over 79.10 acres.

This ensures a balanced development of production, logistics, environmental sustainability and workforce facilities.

Out of the remaining land available for industrial units in the Medical Device Park, a new allotment scheme was launched on 12 January 2026 for 10.32 acres of land.

Under this scheme, a total of 22 new plots have been proposed for allotment, including 11 plots of 1000 square meters, 9 plots of 2100 square meters, and 2 plots of 5940 square meters. The last date for submitting applications has been fixed as 11 February 2026.

Industry experts believe that the combination of YEIDA’s strategic location, expressway connectivity and airport ecosystem with the Yogi government’s industry oriented policies can provide Uttar Pradesh not only national but also international recognition in the medical device sector.

This project strengthens the objectives of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar' Bharat while also reducing dependence on imports.