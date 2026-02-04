'Implement ‘One Time Settlement’ Scheme For Disposal Of Pending Housing Cases': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a meeting of the Housing and Urban Planning Department on Wednesday, directed the implementation of a new ‘One Time Settlement' scheme (OTS-2026) for the speedy disposal of pending residential and commercial allotment cases.

He directed, "Dues and disputed cases pending for years not only affect the progress of schemes but also cause unnecessary hardship to common citizens. The objective of the government is to introduce a system in which resolution is fast, transparent and practical for all".

The Chief Minister said, pending payments or disputed allotments in any scheme of the state slow down the pace of development. Therefore, the Housing Department should implement a solution oriented system that ensures the department receives the required revenue while also providing relief to allottees.

He said that the scheme should be people centric, offering clear and simple options to every genuine allottee.

During the meeting, it was informed that a large number of cases were resolved under the OTS-2020 scheme implemented in the year 2020, but due to Covid-19, many allottees were unable to make the final payment.

The data presented by the department provided a detailed account of all such defaulter cases existing in various residential and commercial complexes across the state.

The Chief Minister added, "One Time Settlement-2026' scheme should be made more practical and beneficial. Appropriate concessions should be provided on dues for allottees opting for ekmusht payment. At the same time, the facility of payment in instalments should also be made available".

He said that while finalizing the provisions of the scheme, it must be ensured that the core spirit of the scheme is to provide relief to the common man.

The Chief Minister also added, "It should be ensured that every application is disposed of by the department within the prescribed time limit. The implementation of the new scheme will provide relief to thousands of allottees and will also generate revenue for the department".

The Chief Minister directed the department to make special arrangements for wide publicity of the scheme so that maximum people can be made aware of it.

He said, information about the ‘One Time Settlement' scheme should be actively disseminated among the general public so that all eligible people can avail its benefits. He also directed for the entire process of the scheme should be online, transparent and user friendly.