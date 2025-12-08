 8.17 Crore Vacancies Mobilised For All Jobseekers, Including Women, SC/ST & EWS: Employment Minister
8.17 Crore Vacancies Mobilised For All Jobseekers, Including Women, SC/ST & EWS: Employment Minister

Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, informed Parliament that 8.17 crore vacancies have been mobilised for all the job seekers on the government’s National Career Service (NCS) portal. Mandaviya had recently cited the World Economic Forum’s ‘The Future of Jobs Report 2025’ to highlight that India’s unemployment rate is 2 per cent, which is the lowest among G20 nations.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, informed Parliament on Monday that 8.17 crore vacancies have been mobilised for all the jobseekers (including women, SC/ST and EWS) on the government’s National Career Service (NCS) portal till November 20 this year. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister also stated that as on November 20, more than 6.02 crore jobseekers, (including women, SC/ST and EWS categories), and more than 54.27 lakh employers are registered on NCS portal since inception.

He explained that the Ministry of Labour and Employment is running the NCS portal which is a one-stop solution for providing career related services including jobs from private and government sectors, information on online and offline job fairs, job search and matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses and training programmes through a digital platform. He further stated that the NCS project also envisaged setting up of Model Career Centres (MCCs), in collaboration with states and institutions to deliver employment services. The government has approved 407 Model Career Centres till date.

Mandaviya had recently cited the World Economic Forum’s ‘The Future of Jobs Report 2025’ to highlight that India’s unemployment rate is 2 per cent, which is the lowest among G20 nations. He said that employment generation has taken place across sectors in tandem with India’s rapid economic growth, and underlined the enabling government schemes that have contributed towards the same. Over the past year, the ministry has signed MoUs with ten key organisations, including Amazon and Swiggy.

These partnerships have already mobilised nearly five lakh vacancies, the minister added. Highlighting the government’s renewed focus on youth, Mandaviya recalled that at the very start of its third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a package of five flagship schemes with a total budget of Rs 2 lakh crore to support employment, skilling, and opportunities for 4.1 crore youth. A key highlight of this package is the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), with an allocation of Rs 99,446 crore, aimed at incentivising the creation of over 3.5 crore jobs in two years, of which 1.92 crore will benefit first-time entrants to the workforce.

