Social Worker Brij Lal Bhat And Author Shafi Shauq From Jammu & Kashmir To Receive Padma Shri On Republic Day

Brij Lal Bhat And Shafi Shauq

Delhi: Just before Republic Day, a tentative list of Padma Awards has been released. The list includes many names from India, and social worker Brij Lal Bhat and author Shafi Shauq are among them. The honour recognises their exceptional contributions to society, culture, and public life. The government will soon formally announce the Padma awards.

At present, the names under consideration symbolise people who have offered notable contributions in their fields over an extended duration. According to sources, the list has been completed prior to the official announcement. Brij Lal Bhatt and Shafi Shauq is from Jammu & Kashmir. It highlights the region’s rich legacy of service and creativity. The Padma Shree Awards 2026 will be presented on Monday, January 26.

Brij Lal Bhat to receive Padma Shri 2026

Brij Lal Bhatt is known for his tireless efforts at the grassroots level. Bhat has played a vital role in improving the lives of underprivileged communities and strengthening yoga communities in Jammu & Kashmir. Meanwhile, renowned author and literary figure Shafi Shauq from Jammu & Kashmir also received the Padma Shri for his significant contribution to literature and cultural preservation. Brij Lal Bhat's work spans areas such as social welfare, community development, and humanitarian support, earning him widespread respect for his selfless service and commitment to inclusive growth.

#WATCH | As per sources, Brij Lal Bhat of Jammu and Kashmir is being awarded the Padma Shri for his wide-ranging social service. A distinguished social worker, he strengthened spiritual institutions through yoga shiksha shivirs, spiritual retreats and Bhandara Seva, promoted… pic.twitter.com/4xIxazb8Yx — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 25, 2026

Author Shafi Shauq: Padma Shri nominee

Renowned author and literary figure Shafi Shauq is being awarded the Padma Shri for his significant contribution to literature and cultural preservation. Through his writings, Shauq has eloquently captured the social, cultural, and emotional landscape of Jammu & Kashmir. His literary works are celebrated for giving voice to regional narratives, preserving linguistic heritage, and fostering dialogue through storytelling. Over the years, he has emerged as an influential figure in contemporary Kashmiri literature.

About Padma Shri

The Padma Shri is one of India’s highest civilian honours, is awarded to individuals who have made distinguished contributions in various fields. The prestigious award is conferred by the Government of India for distinguished service in various fields such as social work, literature, education, science, medicine, arts, sports, public affairs, and trade & industry. It is part of the prestigious Padma Awards, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The recognition of Brij Lal Bhat and Shafi Shauq underscores the Government of India’s acknowledgement of grassroots service and cultural excellence emerging from Jammu & Kashmir.