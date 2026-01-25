 Social Worker Brij Lal Bhat And Author Shafi Shauq From Jammu & Kashmir To Receive Padma Shri On Republic Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSocial Worker Brij Lal Bhat And Author Shafi Shauq From Jammu & Kashmir To Receive Padma Shri On Republic Day

Social Worker Brij Lal Bhat And Author Shafi Shauq From Jammu & Kashmir To Receive Padma Shri On Republic Day

The Centre has announced Padma Shri awards for social worker Brij Lal Bhat and author Shafi Shauq from Jammu and Kashmir. The awards will be presented on Republic Day, acknowledging their impactful work in social service and literature. The recognition highlights the region’s cultural and humanitarian contributions.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Brij Lal Bhat And Shafi Shauq | X/ @AdityaRajKaul

Delhi: Just before Republic Day, a tentative list of Padma Awards has been released. The list includes many names from India, and social worker Brij Lal Bhat and author Shafi Shauq are among them. The honour recognises their exceptional contributions to society, culture, and public life. The government will soon formally announce the Padma awards.

At present, the names under consideration symbolise people who have offered notable contributions in their fields over an extended duration. According to sources, the list has been completed prior to the official announcement. Brij Lal Bhatt and Shafi Shauq is from Jammu & Kashmir. It highlights the region’s rich legacy of service and creativity. The Padma Shree Awards 2026 will be presented on Monday, January 26.

Brij Lal Bhat to receive Padma Shri 2026

Brij Lal Bhatt is known for his tireless efforts at the grassroots level. Bhat has played a vital role in improving the lives of underprivileged communities and strengthening yoga communities in Jammu & Kashmir. Meanwhile, renowned author and literary figure Shafi Shauq from Jammu & Kashmir also received the Padma Shri for his significant contribution to literature and cultural preservation. Brij Lal Bhat's work spans areas such as social welfare, community development, and humanitarian support, earning him widespread respect for his selfless service and commitment to inclusive growth.

FPJ Shorts
'Well Done': Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap Support Mouni Roy After She Shows Middle Finger At Haryana Event Over Harassment By Elderly Men
'Well Done': Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap Support Mouni Roy After She Shows Middle Finger At Haryana Event Over Harassment By Elderly Men
Tilak Varma's Dog Celebrates Birthday In Epic Moment As India Star Wins Over Internet With Viral Video
Tilak Varma's Dog Celebrates Birthday In Epic Moment As India Star Wins Over Internet With Viral Video
CID Takes Charge Of Patna NEET Aspirant Death Case; Probe Underway
CID Takes Charge Of Patna NEET Aspirant Death Case; Probe Underway
Pakistan Faces Deep Investment Crisis, High Costs & Policy Uncertainty Drive Investors Away
Pakistan Faces Deep Investment Crisis, High Costs & Policy Uncertainty Drive Investors Away

Author Shafi Shauq: Padma Shri nominee

Renowned author and literary figure Shafi Shauq is being awarded the Padma Shri for his significant contribution to literature and cultural preservation. Through his writings, Shauq has eloquently captured the social, cultural, and emotional landscape of Jammu & Kashmir. His literary works are celebrated for giving voice to regional narratives, preserving linguistic heritage, and fostering dialogue through storytelling. Over the years, he has emerged as an influential figure in contemporary Kashmiri literature.

Read Also
Republic Day 2026 Celebrations Across India: Traditions, Parades And Patriotic Spirit Nationwide;...
article-image

About Padma Shri

The Padma Shri is one of India’s highest civilian honours, is awarded to individuals who have made distinguished contributions in various fields. The prestigious award is conferred by the Government of India for distinguished service in various fields such as social work, literature, education, science, medicine, arts, sports, public affairs, and trade & industry. It is part of the prestigious Padma Awards, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The recognition of Brij Lal Bhat and Shafi Shauq underscores the Government of India’s acknowledgement of grassroots service and cultural excellence emerging from Jammu & Kashmir.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Was Mark Tully? The BBC Voice That Defined India’s Story For Decades
Who Was Mark Tully? The BBC Voice That Defined India’s Story For Decades
BBC legend Mark Tully, Iconic Voice Of India Reportage, Passes Away At 90
BBC legend Mark Tully, Iconic Voice Of India Reportage, Passes Away At 90
'There Is No Planet B': Man Collects Plastic Garbage From Thailand, Myanmar & Malaysia Found On...
'There Is No Planet B': Man Collects Plastic Garbage From Thailand, Myanmar & Malaysia Found On...
Social Worker Brij Lal Bhat And Author Shafi Shauq From Jammu & Kashmir To Receive Padma Shri On...
Social Worker Brij Lal Bhat And Author Shafi Shauq From Jammu & Kashmir To Receive Padma Shri On...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 25, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-39 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 25, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-39 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...