 President Droupadi Murmu Honours RPF And RPSF Personnel With PSM And MSM Awards On Republic Day 2026
On Republic Day 2026, President Droupadi Murmu awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and the Medal for Meritorious Service to Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force personnel. The honours recognise exceptional dedication and professionalism in railway security.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
President of India Droupadi Murmu | X @rashtrapatibhvn

On the occasion of Republic Day, 2026, the President of India Droupadi Murmu has awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) to officers and personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) in recognition of their dedicated service, professionalism and exemplary contribution to railway security.

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service

Aroma Singh Thakur, Inspector General, South Central Railway

Medal for Meritorious Service

Uttam Kumar Bandyopadhyay, Assistant Security Commissioner, South Central Railway

Praful Chandra Panda, Inspector, East Coast Railway

Prakash Charan Das, Inspector, East Coast Railway

Mukesh Kumar Soam, Inspector, Railway Protection Special Force

Pappala Srinivasa Rao, Sub Inspector, East Coast Railway

Anwar Husain, Sub Inspector, Western Railway

Srinivas Ravula, Sub Inspector, South Central Railway

Shri Shiv Lahari Meena, Sub Inspector, Railway Protection Special Force

Dikkala Venkata Murali Krishna, Assistant Sub Inspector, East Coast Railway

Sanjeev Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspector, Northern Railway

Maheswara Reddy Karnati, Head Constable, South Central Railway

Shri C. Iiaya Bharathi, Head Constable, Southern Railway

Shri Mohd Rafique, Constable/Dhobi, Railway Protection Special Force

PSM is awarded for a specially distinguished record of service, while the MSM is awarded for valuable service characterized by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.

These awards are conferred twice a year, on Republic Day (RD) and Independence Day (ID), to honor and inspire RPF/RPSF personnel to uphold the highest standards of service in safeguarding Indian Railways.

