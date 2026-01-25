BJP National President Nitin Nabin Makes First Uttar Pradesh Visit; Arrives At Temple With CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP President Nitin Nabin offered prayers at the revered Shri Banke Bihari Temple on Sunday. Both leaders bowed before the deity and performed a traditional pooja amid Vedic chants and rituals. | X @ANI

Mathura, January 25: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP President Nitin Nabin offered prayers at the revered Shri Banke Bihari Temple on Sunday. Both leaders bowed before the deity and performed a traditional pooja amid Vedic chants and rituals.

The Chief Minister and the BJP President lit lamps and offered flowers to Lord Banke Bihari. On the occasion, CM Yogi prayed for the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh and the successful realization of the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. After darshan, temple priests presented prasad to the visiting leaders.

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP National President Nitin Nabin offer prayers at the Banke Bihari Temple



Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary is also present pic.twitter.com/yZiHe0TVPC — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2026

Nitin Nabin, who was visiting Uttar Pradesh’s sacred Braj Bhoomi for the first time after assuming office as BJP President, also participated in various spiritual and organizational engagements alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Union Minister of State for Finance and BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, along with BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, were present during the visit. Cabinet Minister Chaudhary Laxminarayan, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh, Mayor Vinod Agarwal, Rajya Sabha MP Tejveer Singh, MLAs Shrikant Sharma, Meghshyam Singh, Rajesh Chaudhary, Pooran Prakash, MLCs Ashok Kataria and Omprakash Singh, Regional President Durvijay Singh Shakya, District President Nirmal Pandey, and several other public representatives also offered prayers at the temple.

Chief Minister, BJP President express condolences at MLA’s residence

Following the temple visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP President Nitin Nabin visited the residence of Mant MLA Rajesh Chaudhary to offer condolences on the demise of his mother. The leaders paid floral tributes to her portrait, expressed their sympathies, and consoled the bereaved family.