UP CM Yogi Adityanath Joins The BJP National President Nitin Nabin To Listen To ‘Mann Ki Baat’ In Vrindavan

Mathura, January 25: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat along with the newly elected National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, at a programme held at Akshaya Patra in Vrindavan.

Welcoming and felicitating the BJP National President on his first visit to Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister described his presence on the sacred land of Braj as a moment of joy and pride. He began his address by invoking spiritual and patriotic fervour with chants of Radhe-Radhe, Vrindavan Bihari Lal, Radha Rani, Yamuna Maiya, Har Har Mahadev, Jai Shri Ram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, and Vande Mataram.

CM Yogi said, “Nitin Nabin represents youthful energy and dynamism. A five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, he has served the organisation in various capacities. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has entrusted him with the responsibility of National President.” The Chief Minister noted that his first visit to the holy land of Lord Krishna after assuming this role is a deeply auspicious occasion.

Highlighting the spiritual significance of Braj, CM Yogi said, “The region has been a revered pilgrimage centre since ancient times. Places such as Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Govardhan, Nandgaon, and Baldev have inspired followers of Sanatan Dharma for thousands of years. Even today, devotees seek the presence of Lord Krishna, Radha Rani, and the timeless spiritual legacy in every particle of this sacred land. Mathura is also the birthplace of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the proponent of Antyodaya. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi, Braj Bhoomi is setting new milestones by harmonising development with the preservation of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage.”

The Chief Minister stated that Uttar Pradesh has shed its earlier ‘BIMARU’ tag and is emerging as a strong pillar of the Indian economy. He added, “For over five years, the state has remained revenue-surplus. The double-engine government is executing major infrastructure projects at an accelerated pace, strengthening law and order, and ensuring a sense of security for every citizen. Welfare schemes are being delivered transparently and without discrimination to the poor, youth, farmers, women, and all sections of society. Development initiatives are reaching villages and cities alike with equal priority.”

CM Yogi further said, “The youth of Uttar Pradesh no longer struggle for recognition. Today, they can confidently assert their identity across the country. There was a time when the state faced an identity crisis and negative perceptions, but Uttar Pradesh has now moved decisively beyond backwardness. The active participation of youth, farmers, and women in nation-building reflects the people’s trust in the BJP”.

Under the guidance, inspiration, and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has achieved unprecedented progress over the past nine years, CM Yogi said. He expressed confidence that every party worker would continue to work with full dedication to further accelerate the pace of development and contribute to shaping the present and future of the state.

