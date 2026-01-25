Yogi Govt’s Mega Push: Yamuna Expressway Allots Land To More Than 65 Units

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority | X @Yamunaresidents

Lucknow: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area is rapidly emerging as a national hub for semiconductors, electronics, manufacturing, and the health sector. With industry-friendly policies and faster decision-making under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, investments worth thousands of crores are being attracted, creating employment opportunities for lakhs of youth.

To accelerate industrialisation in 2025–26, YEIDA has undertaken several positive and concrete initiatives. The Authority has allotted plots for the establishment of more than 65 industrial units. Just last Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over land allotment letters to multiple companies in the YEIDA region for setting up industries as well as a medical college.

Under YEIDA’s industrial scheme, 28 industrial units have been allotted 2.32 lakh square metres of land. These projects are expected to bring an investment of around ₹1,332 crore and generate employment for 8,783 people.

Through the e-auction scheme, 37 industrial units have been allotted one lakh square metres of land, with an estimated investment of ₹500 crore and the creation of 4,800 jobs.

In addition, through LOCs issued by Invest UP and governance departments, nine industrial units have been allotted 18.77 lakh square metres of land. These units are expected to attract investment of approximately ₹21,128 crore and create employment opportunities for 18,044 youth.

Last Sunday, the Chief Minister handed over land allotment letters to four major companies. These include 48 acres of land to India Chip Private Limited, 16 acres in the Sector-10 electronic manufacturing cluster to Ascent Circuit Private Ltd., and 100 acres in Sector-08 to Amber Enterprises India Ltd. More than ₹10,500 crore of investment is proposed under these three projects, which are expected to generate thousands of employment opportunities. These initiatives will boost the establishment of units ranging from semiconductors to electronics.

Along with industrial development in the Yamuna Expressway region, a major step has also been taken towards strengthening healthcare facilities. Bodhisattva Charitable Trust has been allotted 20.50 acres of land in Sector-17A for the establishment of a medical college. An investment of ₹532.18 crore will be made in this project, which will enhance quality medical education and healthcare services in the region.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to ensure that all allotted projects are implemented in a time-bound manner, so that along with investment, large-scale employment opportunities can be made available to local youth.