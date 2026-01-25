'God's Wedding Gift': Meerut Couple Marries At Uttarakhand's Triyuginarayan Temple Amid Heavy Snowfall - Video

A wedding from Meerut has captured the internet’s attention after a couple tied the knot at Uttarakhand’s sacred Triyuginarayan Temple, only to be surprised by heavy snowfall on their big day. What followed was a breathtaking moment that has now gone viral on social media.

Wedding turns magical amid heavy snowfall

A recently shared Instagram video shows the newly married bride and groom carefully making their way back from the temple as thick snow falls around them. The clip was posted by Mahendra Semwal and quickly gained traction, with viewers calling the moment straight out of a fairytale.

Despite the freezing temperatures, the couple looked radiant. The bride wore a traditional red lehenga, layered with a warm jacket to brave the cold. A woman walking behind her is seen lifting the lehenga trail to keep it from brushing against the snow-covered ground. The groom, dressed in a sherwani, also layered up with winter jackets.

Why Triyuginarayan temple is special for weddings

Located near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, Triyuginarayan Temple holds deep spiritual significance. According to Hindu belief, it is the sacred site where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married, with Lord Vishnu himself witnessing the ceremony. Because of this belief, many couples choose this temple to begin their married life, hoping for divine blessings and lifelong companionship.

An eternal flame called Akhand Dhuni burns at the temple, believed to have been lit during the divine wedding and still burning today, adding to the temple’s spiritual aura.

Social media reactions pour in

The snowy wedding visuals struck an emotional chord online. Instagram users described the moment as “magical” and “once in a lifetime.”

One user wrote, “Shaadi life time yaad rahegi.”

Another commented, “Prabhu ka ashirwaad bhi mil gaya.”

Many praised the bride’s grace, with one saying, “Hats off to the bride.”