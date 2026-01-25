 ED Conducts Multi-State Searches In Goa Nightclub Fire Money Laundering Case, Probes ₹22 Crore Revenue Trail
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaED Conducts Multi-State Searches In Goa Nightclub Fire Money Laundering Case, Probes ₹22 Crore Revenue Trail

ED Conducts Multi-State Searches In Goa Nightclub Fire Money Laundering Case, Probes ₹22 Crore Revenue Trail

The Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at nine premises in Goa, Delhi and Gurugram in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire case. ED said the club earned Rs22 crore over two years using forged licences. Bank accounts have been frozen and documents seized under the PMLA.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Panaji Zonal Office, has conducted search operations at nine premises located in Goa, New Delhi, and Gurugram under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). | File Photo

New Delhi: Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Panaji Zonal Office, has conducted search operations at nine premises located in Goa, New Delhi, and Gurugram under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), including the premises of the Sarpanch and the Secretary of Arpora-Nagoa Panchayat, in connection with an ongoing investigation against Saurabh Luthra and others, agency officials informed on Sunday. The searches form part of an investigation into alleged money-laundering activities linked to the owners of the nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane, Arpora, Goa, where a tragic fire incident occurred, resulting in the death of 25 persons.

ED investigation initiated on the basis of two FIRs registered by the Goa Police, which contain certain scheduled offences under the PMLA. The searches have revealed serious irregularities in statutory compliance, including the procurement of licences on the basis of forged documents and the continued operation of commercial activities despite the absence of mandatory approvals from competent authorities.

"During the course of the search operations, it was revealed that the entity operating Birch by Romeo Lane generated revenue amounting to Rs22 Crore during 2023–24 and 2024–25. This revenue, prima facie, was suspected to constitute proceeds of crime, as the club was functioning without the necessary statutory licences and on the basis of forged No Objection Certificates/licences from various departments. Evidence relating to foreign remittances routed through group entities was also unearthed during the searches, and possible contraventions of relevant laws are being examined," ED said in a statement.

Read Also
MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik Orders Suspension And Dismissal Of Drunk-On-Duty Staff After Surprise...
article-image

"Further investigation revealed that funds amounting to crores of rupees, generated from the illegal operation of the establishment, were diverted to personal bank accounts of individuals as well as to accounts of other group entities. Various incriminating documents and digital devices relevant to the investigation were recovered and seized during the searches. In addition, bank accounts of persons and entities suspected to be involved in holding proceeds of crime have been frozen under the provisions of the PMLA. The investigation is also focused on examining any possible corruption angle and subsequent laundering of proceeds of crime by other persons involved (two such persons having been recently arrested by the Goa Police)," the statement further read.

FPJ Shorts
ED Conducts Multi-State Searches In Goa Nightclub Fire Money Laundering Case, Probes ₹22 Crore Revenue Trail
ED Conducts Multi-State Searches In Goa Nightclub Fire Money Laundering Case, Probes ₹22 Crore Revenue Trail
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Visits Oxford, Honours Dr Radhakrishnan’s Global Legacy
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Visits Oxford, Honours Dr Radhakrishnan’s Global Legacy
Indian Railways Run LTT–Madgaon Special Train On January 26 To Ease Heavy Weekend Return Rush Of Passengers
Indian Railways Run LTT–Madgaon Special Train On January 26 To Ease Heavy Weekend Return Rush Of Passengers
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Mark Republic Day With Key Engagements In London
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Mark Republic Day With Key Engagements In London

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Conducts Multi-State Searches In Goa Nightclub Fire Money Laundering Case, Probes ₹22 Crore...
ED Conducts Multi-State Searches In Goa Nightclub Fire Money Laundering Case, Probes ₹22 Crore...
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Visits Oxford, Honours Dr Radhakrishnan’s Global Legacy
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Visits Oxford, Honours Dr Radhakrishnan’s Global Legacy
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Mark Republic Day With Key Engagements In London
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Mark Republic Day With Key Engagements In London
VIDEO: Moving Mahindra EV Catches Fire Near Hapur Toll; No Casualties Reported
VIDEO: Moving Mahindra EV Catches Fire Near Hapur Toll; No Casualties Reported
Army Deserter's Arrest Case: Key Financial Conduit Linked To Cross-Border Narco-Terror Network...
Army Deserter's Arrest Case: Key Financial Conduit Linked To Cross-Border Narco-Terror Network...