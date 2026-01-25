Republic Day 2026 Celebrations Across India: Traditions, Parades And Patriotic Spirit Nationwide; Visuals Surface

Republic Day 2026 celebrations |

Republic Day is celebrated every year in India on January 26 to mark the day the country adopted its Constitution in 1950, becoming a sovereign democratic republic. Across the country, the day is observed with immense pride, unity, and patriotic fervour, reflecting India’s rich cultural diversity and democratic values. Republic Day is more than a national day in India.

It is a reflection of India's rich history, diversity, culture, and collective pride. The day is celebrated in unique ways across India. From desert parades to temple rituals and coastal flag hoisting, each state celebrates the Republic Day by adding its culture, which makes it special. Keep on reading to know the unique celebrations of the 77th Republic Day across the country.

Delhi: Kartavya Path parade

The heart of the Republic Day celebrations lies in the country's capital, Delhi, where the iconic Republic Day Parade takes place along Kartavya Path. The grand event showcases India’s military strength, cultural heritage, and technological advancements. Colourful tableaux from different states highlight regional traditions, folk dances, and developmental achievements, while school children and armed forces personnel participate in synchronised performances.

Rajasthan: Desert parade

Republic Day in Rajasthan is celebrated with royal grandeur, cultural pride, and deep patriotism that reflect the state’s rich heritage and traditions. The main state-level celebration takes place in Jaipur. The celebration is also marked by Rajasthan's traditional dances, including Ghoomar, Kalbeliya, and Bhavai, along with folk music performances. What makes the Republic Day more special is the desert parade near the border areas.

Maharashtra: Coastal flag hoisting

Republic Day in Maharashtra is celebrated with pride, discipline, and cultural vibrancy. Maharashtra's capital city, Mumbai, witnesses large-scale coastal flag hoisting events, police parades, and cultural showcases. Across cities, towns, and villages, flag-hoisting ceremonies are organised in government offices, schools, and housing societies.

West Bengal: Bengal’s heritage through Rabindra Sangeet

Republic Day in West Bengal is celebrated with dignity, cultural pride, and patriotic spirit. The main state-level ceremony takes place in Kolkata, where the Governor hoists the national flag, followed by parades and cultural programmes. On this day, cultural performances often highlight Bengal’s heritage through Rabindra Sangeet, folk dances, and patriotic recitations.

North-East India: A cultural celebration

Republic Day in North East India is celebrated with pride, cultural diversity, and community participation across all eight states. State capitals like Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Kohima, Aizawl, Itanagar, Agartala, and Gangtok host official ceremonies where Governors hoist the national flag, followed by parades and march-pasts by police, armed forces, and NCC cadets.

South India: Traditions meets Tricolour

Republic Day in South India is celebrated with rich cultural expression across states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry. Cultural programmes play a major role, with performances of classical dances such as Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Kathakali, along with patriotic songs in regional languages.