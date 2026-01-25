PM Modi Congratulates Padma Awardees, Says Their Work Inspires Generations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated all the Padma Awardees for their outstanding contributions to the nation, saying their excellence, dedication and service across diverse fields enrich the fabric of society.

Responding to a post announcing the Padma Awards 2026, the Prime Minister said that the honour reflects the spirit of commitment and excellence that continues to inspire generations.

“Congratulations to all the Padma Awardees for their outstanding contributions to our nation. Their excellence, dedication and service across diverse fields enrich the fabric of our society. The honour reflects the spirit of commitment and excellence that continues to inspire generations,” Modi said in a post on X.

This year’s Padma awards highlight a wide range of achievers, including several “unsung heroes” whose contributions have created lasting impact at the grassroots level. Among those recognised are a former bus conductor who went on to establish the world’s largest free-access library, a paediatrician who founded Asia’s first human milk bank, and a 90-year-old artist preserving a rare musical tradition.

The government has announced a total of 131 Padma awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri.

Veteran actor Dharmendra (posthumous) and former Kerala chief minister VS Achuthanandhan have been conferred the Padma Vibhushan. Playback singer Alka Yagnik has received the Padma Bhushan, while actor R Madhavan has been honoured with the Padma Shri.

Karnataka-based Anke Gowda, who established the free-access library Pustak Mane with a collection of over two million books, has also been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to social empowerment through education.