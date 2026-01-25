Shankaracharya–Yogi Govt Standoff Escalates After Camp Ruckus In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The standoff between Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand and the Yogi Adityanath government has intensified in Prayagraj, with fresh controversy erupting after a group of youths allegedly created a ruckus at his camp in the Magh Mela area. The confrontation, which has been continuing for over a week, has now taken a political turn, as the Shankaracharya accused the ruling establishment of targeting him for raising the issue of cow protection.

Breaking his silence on the camp incident, Avimukteshwaranand claimed he was being attacked because he had become an “eyesore” for the BJP. He alleged that attempts were being made to intimidate him for speaking on cow protection and asserted that he would not retreat under pressure. “The more I am troubled, the more firmly I will stand,” he told his followers.

According to camp officials, the incident occurred late Saturday night when eight to ten youths, allegedly linked to an organisation calling itself “Kattar Sanatani Sena,” arrived at the camp carrying saffron flags and raising slogans such as “I love Bulldozer Baba” and “Yogi Zindabad.” They allegedly tried to force their way into the camp, leading to a scuffle with disciples that lasted around 15 minutes. The group’s leader has been identified as Sachin Singh. After the disturbance, disciples barricaded the camp from all sides and blocked the entry points as a precaution.

The camp in-charge later submitted a complaint to the police, alleging that antisocial elements had arrived with sticks and flags and attempted to enter the camp forcibly and assault those inside. The complaint stated that the situation was serious and could have resulted in a major incident. The camp has demanded enhanced security for the Shankaracharya.

The dispute traces back to January 18, during the Mauni Amavasya snan at the Magh Mela, when police stopped Avimukteshwaranand from proceeding in a palanquin and asked him to walk. An argument followed, and there was alleged pushing between police personnel and his disciples. Angered by the incident, the Shankaracharya staged a sit-in protest outside his camp, accusing the administration of disrespecting religious traditions.

Following the protest, the Mela administration issued two notices to him within 48 hours. One questioned the use of the Shankaracharya title, while the other sought clarification over the Mauni Amavasya incident. The administration also warned that he could be permanently barred from the Magh Mela area. Avimukteshwaranand has sent replies to both notices.

Adding to the tension, Ashutosh Brahmachari, a disciple of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and a petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, has filed two separate complaints against Avimukteshwaranand. The first alleges that minors are being kept at his camp and gurukul and made to perform various services and participate in events, raising concerns of possible sexual exploitation and violations of child rights and labour laws. He has sought an impartial probe and action under laws including the POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and Arms Act if the allegations are found to be true.

The second complaint accuses Avimukteshwaranand of using fake and misleading letterheads and documents by projecting himself as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth and issuing letters in the name of “Jyotish Peeth/Shri Shankaracharya Camp.” Police officials said all complaints and recent incidents are under examination and further action will follow based on the inquiry.