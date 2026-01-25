'There Is No Planet B': Man Collects Plastic Garbage From Thailand, Myanmar & Malaysia Found On Andaman Beach - Video

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are often portrayed as one of India’s last untouched tropical paradises, known for their turquoise waters and secluded beaches. However, a recent viral video has revealed a far less idyllic reality. An Indian content creator’s discovery of plastic waste on Little Andaman Island has reignited conversations around marine pollution and cross-border responsibility.

Viral video highlights international marine waste

Instagram creator Vishnu, who was visiting Little Andaman with fellow travellers, documented heaps of plastic debris scattered across a remote beach. Curious about the source of the waste, he and his group began examining discarded bottles, containers, and packaging. What they found surprised many online, a significant portion of the trash appeared to originate from Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Myanmar, and Malaysia, based on manufacturing labels. In the video, Vishnu is seen sorting through the debris and pointing out how ocean currents may have carried waste across borders. He noted that while India does contribute to marine pollution, the issue is far more complex than local littering alone.

“This isn’t just one country’s problem”

Speaking in the video, Vishnu emphasised that responsibility for ocean pollution cannot be pinned on a single nation. He pointed out the irony of countries often labelled as “cleaner” contributing to waste that ends up on Indian shores.

While acknowledging that India has its own waste management challenges, he stressed that global marine pollution is driven by irresponsible disposal practices across regions. Plastic dumped into rivers and seas can travel thousands of kilometres, eventually washing up on distant coastlines.

Social media reacts with anger and reflection

The video quickly gained traction, crossing over 146,000 views and attracting hundreds of comments. Many users expressed heartbreak at seeing plastic invade such a pristine ecosystem.

Several commenters criticised humanity’s collective neglect of nature, while others warned against using the video as an excuse to deflect personal responsibility. One user pointed out that blaming other countries should not become a justification for continued littering at home.

Another commenter highlighted the double standards often seen online, where India is criticised for cleanliness issues while global contributors to ocean waste escape scrutiny.

Why plastic from other countries reaches Indian islands

Environmental experts have long warned that ocean currents in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea play a major role in transporting marine debris. Waste dumped into the sea from Southeast Asian coastlines can easily drift toward the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which lie close to major shipping routes.

According to global environmental studies, a large percentage of ocean plastic originates from mismanaged waste in coastal regions, fishing activity, and abandoned fishing gear such as nets and ropes. Once in the water, plastic can persist for decades, breaking down into harmful microplastics.