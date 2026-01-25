 'Welcomed Yungblud With Aarti Ki Thali': Woman's Video Of Applying 'Tika' To Musician Goes Viral - Watch
Lollapalooza India began with electrifying performances by artists like Yungblud, OneRepublic and Divine. Ahead of his much-awaited set, Yungblud went viral after Instagram user @aneesha welcomed him in traditional Indian style with aarti, flowers and tika. The singer happily participated, winning hearts online as netizens praised the warm, joyful moment.

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
Lollapalooza India kicked off on a high-energy note, turning Day 1 into a full-blown celebration of sound and culture. The festival saw electrifying performances from global and Indian artists alike, including Yungblud, Fujii Kaze, Playboi Carti, The Midnight, and Knock2, setting the stage for an unforgettable weekend. Amid roaring crowds and booming beats, one performance stood out as the most anticipated of all, Yungblud’s.

Yungblud’s unmatched energy steals the show

Known for his raw passion and explosive stage presence, Yungblud did exactly what fans expected, and more. From the moment he stepped in, his energy felt infectious. But even before hitting the stage, the British singer found himself at the centre of a heartwarming moment that has now taken the internet by storm.

A traditional Indian welcome goes viral

A video shared by Instagram user @aneesha shows Yungblud being welcomed into a workspace for an interview in the most Indian way possible. What instantly caught everyone’s attention was Aneesha standing at the door with an aarti thali, showering him with flower petals and applying a tika on his forehead.

Far from being awkward or surprised, Yungblud embraced the moment wholeheartedly. He can be seen smiling, participating in the ritual, and greeting everyone around him with his trademark enthusiasm. The fusion of Indian tradition with global pop culture struck a chord with viewers worldwide.

Internet can’t get enough

The clip quickly went viral, with netizens pouring love into the comments section. One user wrote, “What a warm welcome, he looks so happy.” Another commented, “Look at him! So happy, what a beautiful reception.”

Perhaps the most telling reaction came from a fan who shared, “I love India. Never met so many gentle and warm-hearted people like on my India trip.”

More than music

This viral moment perfectly summed up what Lollapalooza India represents, not just music, but connection. As Day 1 wrapped up with thunderous applause and unforgettable performances, Yungblud’s traditional welcome became a symbol of how music effortlessly bridges cultures, hearts, and happiness.

