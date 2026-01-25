Kerala Lottery Result: January 25, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-39 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery Result for Kerala Samrudhi SM-39 will be declared today, Sunday, January, 25, 2026, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-39 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-39 for Sunday, 25-01-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MM 428525 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: SHRUTHY P V

Agency No.: C 5656

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MA 428525 MB 428525

MC 428525 MD 428525

ME 428525 MF 428525

MG 428525 MH 428525

MJ 428525 MK 428525 ML 428525

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

ML 358590 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: C N MITHRAN

Agency No.: T 3796

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MJ 684267 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: JOHN M T

Agency No.: E 10242

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1420 1590 1593 2591 2606 2994 3723 4441 4664 4705 5553 5902 5994 6010 6819 6824 8761 9530 9846

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0039 0265 0364 4508 5319 9669

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0307 0444 0600 1065 1641 2038 2153 2538 2719 3468 3635 3713 4471 5299 6278 6984 8117 8200 8251 8370 8418 8533 9033 9371 9536

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0064 0130 0330 0476 0483 0549 0998 1077 1173 1181 1267 1277 1510 1519 1672 1719 1766 1802 1941 2177 2328 2628 2729 2832 2940 3020 3715 4019 4040 4082 4114 4178 4211 4626 4782 4930 5058 5439 5895 5971 6008 6085 6095 6130 6178 6280 6432 6550 6619 6860 6898 6969 7341 7470 7471 7645 7674 7740 7920 7954 8219 8727 8823 8855 8862 8917 8962 9044 9411 9425 9522 9624 9647 9845 9926 9960

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0005 0015 0025 0277 0455 0482 0521 0538 0747 0939 1026 1067 1139 1360 1428 1546 1557 1586 1630 2018 2270 2507 2559 2772 2953 3018 3069 3156 3212 3223 3349 3401 3407 3492 3919 3972 4646 4703 4766 4828 5024 5155 5164 5278 5322 5468 5538 5680 5718 5748 5922 5935 6016 6126 6216 6327 6378 6483 6532 6560 6605 6653 6921 7195 7229 7249 7421 7540 7655 7784 7805 7837 7919 7999 8041 8065 8237 8260 8497 8538 8545 8838 8840 8902 8984 9391 9591 9690 9747 9784 9936 9939

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0042 0058 0135 0224 0226 0359 0387 0447 0510 0550 0553 0608 0617 0625 0751 0801 0834 0893 0972 1043 1141 1213 1259 1359 1385 1447 1468 1498 1573 1621 1703 1843 2045 2062 2171 2172 2223 2319 2531 2587 2636 2750 2838 2875 2894 3107 3314 3340 3348 3389 3464 3467 3564 3699 3728 3890 3897 3918 3971 3998 4091 4138 4399 4429 4488 4520 4608 4750 4996 5200 5415 5456 5479 5564 5586 5603 5606 5656 5833 5873 5892 5909 5940 5987 5992 6024 6214 6230 6256 6275 6279 6323 6354 6361 6399 6428 6576 6655 6660 6777 6834 6873 6900 7046 7069 7094 7116 7143 7306 7308 7391 7410 7439 7483 7535 7608 7627 7830 7834 7918 8227 8264 8496 8535 8586 8620 8770 9034 9122 9131 9200 9201 9231 9403 9456 9463 9506 9520 9541 9554 9610 9612 9619 9659 9767 9878 9918 9938 9977 9986

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-39: Prize money for lottery winners

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.