 Kerala Lottery Result: January 24, 2026 - Christmas New Year Bumper BR107 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹20 Crore Jackpot!
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Lottery Result: January 24, 2026 - Christmas New Year Bumper BR107 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹20 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result: January 24, 2026 - Christmas New Year Bumper BR107 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹20 Crore Jackpot!

The first prize for the Christmas New Year Bumper BR107 lottery is ₹20 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper BR107 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, January 24 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Christmas New Year Bumper BR107 lottery is ₹20 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

You can view the results for the Christmas New Year Bumper BR107 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Saturday, January 24, 2026, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Christmas New Year Bumper BR107 for Saturday, 24-01-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs: 20,00,00,000/- [Rs. 20 Crores]

FPJ Shorts
'Jobless Bihari Launda Naach': Youngsters Dance To Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Dulhan' While Circling A Bike At Patna Marine Drive
'Jobless Bihari Launda Naach': Youngsters Dance To Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Dulhan' While Circling A Bike At Patna Marine Drive
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan Starrer Expected To Show A Jump On Saturday
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan Starrer Expected To Show A Jump On Saturday
IND Vs NZ, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre And Co Remain Unbeaten, Thrash Kiwis By 7 Wickets In Rain-Hit Encounter
IND Vs NZ, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre And Co Remain Unbeaten, Thrash Kiwis By 7 Wickets In Rain-Hit Encounter
Bhiwandi Secular Front Faces Internal Rift Over Mayoral Claim, Numbers Dip And New Alliances Loom Ahead Of BNCMC Polls
Bhiwandi Secular Front Faces Internal Rift Over Mayoral Claim, Numbers Dip And New Alliances Loom Ahead Of BNCMC Polls

XC 138455 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: SUDHI A

Agency No: K 5573

Consolation Prize Rs. 1,00,000/- [Rs. 1 Lakh]

XA 138455  XB 138455

XD 138455  XE 138455

XG 138455  XH 138455

XJ 138455  XK 138455  XL 138455

2nd Prize Rs. 1,00,00,000/- [Rs. 1 Crores]

1) XA 226117 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

2) XA 528505 (ADOOR)

3) XB 182497 (PALAKKAD)

4) XB 359237 (THRISSUR)

5) XB 413318 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

6) XC 103751 (THIRUR)

7) XC 203258 (PALAKKAD)

8) XC 239163 (KOTTAYAM)

9) XC 312872 (PATTAMBI)

10) XC 362518 (THRISSUR)

11) XD 241658 (KOTTAYAM)

12) XD 286844 (VADAKARA)

13) XE 130140 (PALAKKAD)

14) XJ 361121 (THRISSUR)

15) XJ 407914 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

16) XJ 474940 (KOLLAM)

17) XK 136517 (MALAPPURAM)

18) XK 464575 (PALAKKAD)

19) XK 489087 (GURUVAYOOR)

20) XL 230208 (KANNUR)

3rd Prize Rs. 10,00,000/- [Rs. 10 Lakhs]

1) XA 186875 (PALAKKAD)

2) XA 313052 (PATTAMBI)

3) XB 270516 (PALAKKAD)

4) XB 614143 (KAYAMKULAM)

5) XC 320074 (ALAPPUZHA)

6) XC 327710 (ADIMALY)

7) XD 243814 (KOTTAYAM)

8) XD 524852 (ADIMALY)

9) XE 131125 (PALAKKAD)

10) XE 405008 (KOLLAM)

11) XG 392937 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

12) XG 524925 (ADIMALY)

13) XH 255158 (THRISSUR)

14) XH 473917 (PALAKKAD)

15) XJ 251283 (KAYAMKULAM)

16) XJ 448784 (KARUNAGAPALLY)

17) XK 265116 (THAMARASSERY)

18) XK 619119 (NEYYATTINKARA)

19) XL 228819 (KANNUR)

20) XL 274908 (IRINJALAKUDA)

4th Prize Rs. 3,00,000/- [Rs. 3 Lakhs]

1) XA 114740 (PAYYANUR)

2) XA 406159 (KOLLAM)

3) XB 149001 (ALAPPUZHA)

4) XB 381928 (PATTAMBI)

5) XC 528822 (ADOOR)

6) XC 549003 (THRISSUR)

7) XD 144541 (ERNAKULAM)

8) XD 362676 (THRISSUR)

9) XE 327259 (ADIMALY)

10) XE 601107 (ALAPPUZHA)

11) XG 195701 (PALAKKAD)

12) XG 313011 (PATTAMBI)

13) XH 302015 (KANNUR)

14) XH 392677 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

15) XJ 508947 (PAYYANUR)

16) XJ 624312 (PATTAMBI)

17) XK 182441 (PALAKKAD)

18) XK 197017 (ERNAKULAM)

19) XL 476516 (THIRUR)

20) XL 477954 (KATTAPPANA)

5th Prize Rs. 2,00,000/- [Rs. 2 Lakhs]

1) XA 573921 (KANNUR)

2) XA 641562 (PALAKKAD)

3) XB 318113 (PUNALUR)

4) XB 351855 (PALAKKAD)

5) XC 303266 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

6) XC 485899 (PALAKKAD)

7) XD 526728 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

8) XD 625850 (CHERTHALA)

9) XE 225717 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

10) XE 350062 (PALAKKAD)

11) XG 233810 (ERNAKULAM)

12) XG 631756 (VADAKARA)

13) XH 120470 (THRISSUR)

14) XH 291024 (PALAKKAD)

15) XJ 261944 (NEYYATTINKARA)

16) XJ 644481 (WAYANADU)

17) XK 273491 (IRINJALAKUDA)

18) XK 423926 (WAYANADU)

19) XL 141760 (KOZHIKKODE)

20) XL 244264 (IDUKKI)

6th Prize Rs. 5,000/-

0274  0685  1013  1194  1505  1936  2207  2951  5077  5520  5692  5878  5902  6208  6409  6677  6865  7012  7103  7185  7274  7473  7496  8964  9672

7th Prize Rs. 2,000/-

0298  0309  0369  1513  1745  2098  2123  2454  2558  2593  2746  2919  3087  3635  3649  3747  4196  4864  4933  5084  5268  5405  5607  5620  5657  5761  5851  5976  6125  6336  6406  7188  7245  7324  7444  7538  7571  7654  7688  7744  7982  8058  8059  8285  8295  8337  8432  8555  8590  8685  8749  8783  9109  9791

8th Prize Rs. 1,000/-

0122  0210  0236  0288  0386  0471  0536  0624  0787  0984  1040  1054  1192  1677  1682  2106  2299  2347  2729  2790  2963  2966  3002  3090  3271  3502  3530  3557  3571  3619  3766  3816  3900  3917  3950  4013  4078  4167  4208  4212  4764  5013  5039  5137  5162  5277  5343  5421  5429  5530  5570  5626  5929  5952  6005  6044  6091  6118  6494  6510  6576  6620  7065  7420  7483  7598  7641  7734  7950  8066  8135  8216  8460  8494  8509  8894  8904  8991  9026  9104  9112  9149  9249  9274  9407  9468  9633  9642  9739  9968

9th Prize Rs. 500/-

0074  0076  0077  0140  0191  0428  0476  0494  0706  0792  0821  0825  0838  0840  0890  0903  0937  0950  1007  1069  1081  1158  1160  1168  1269  1331  1429  1432  1441  1454  1475  1538  1563  1585  1608  1611  1626  1644  1683  1722  1740  1744  1762  1780  1795  1810  1811  1855  1895  1925  2033  2066  2077  2081  2121  2144  2156  2169  2180  2244  2288  2291  2356  2370  2428  2500  2536  2541  2582  2680  2788  2806  2860  2875  2906  2990  2994  3069  3077  3184  3190  3240  3244  3304  3327  3357  3397  3410  3536  3582  3623  3685  3707  3718  3775  3811  3840  3848  3891  3897  3959  3964  4038  4053  4108  4112  4191  4278  4352  4431  4441  4480  4493  4553  4562  4564  4602  4606  4629  4632  4652  4672  4737  4798  4960  4981  5002  5015  5047  5053  5106  5115  5166  5182  5209  5308  5340  5418  5551  5565  5610  5613  5666  5771  5802  5899  5901  5938  6045  6046  6104  6116  6213  6257  6266  6369  6390  6417  6430  6440  6448  6551  6702  6717  6746  6755  6777  6810  6829  6842  6874  6903  6921  6926  6951  6954  6984  6991  7001  7089  7206  7213  7239  7293  7294  7329  7357  7449  7455  7476  7513  7647  7679  7694  7763  7786  7797  7833  7864  7909  7999  8081  8107  8113  8156  8181  8195  8244  8274  8277  8315  8355  8388  8431  8441  8454  8458  8490  8512  8609  8624  8752  8844  8848  8856  8867  8902  8906  8944  9123  9126  9160  9234  9272  9297  9299  9379  9501  9526  9554  9556  9568  9593  9661  9671  9694  9743  9802  9812  9814  9898  9928

10th Prize Rs. 400/-

0043  0047  0055  0112  0143  0175  0177  0231  0237  0240  0252  0283  0329  0401  0404  0418  0435  0473  0491  0495  0519  0545  0548  0550  0560  0590  0629  0645  0834  0893  0901  0915  0958  1042  1061  1087  1133  1216  1273  1394  1396  1416  1417  1424  1434  1464  1484  1491  1516  1534  1578  1595  1687  1865  1867  1885  1909  1911  1913  1939  1960  2061  2063  2092  2261  2382  2386  2453  2489  2550  2568  2583  2674  2676  2684  2762  2781  2802  2865  2920  2962  2974  2979  3010  3021  3050  3083  3141  3159  3236  3297  3372  3390  3409  3464  3503  3523  3531  3538  3593  3610  3681  3690  3698  3704  3768  3778  3794  3864  3940  3956  3972  3994  4054  4074  4136  4202  4216  4247  4257  4357  4374  4404  4439  4446  4481  4578  4611  4626  4637  4734  4871  4885  4892  4987  4996  5027  5049  5050  5103  5127  5148  5155  5185  5296  5325  5363  5409  5441  5593  5617  5674  5720  5738  5741  5756  5770  5772  5776  5778  5828  5831  5848  5911  5912  5945  6077  6117  6126  6132  6153  6244  6246  6291  6383  6407  6505  6529  6581  6615  6680  6827  6852  6871  6900  6989  6993  7053  7055  7069  7079  7091  7106  7129  7162  7212  7265  7385  7386  7458  7510  7532  7544  7565  7594  7601  7609  7646  7681  7762  7804  7836  7859  7912  7939  7964  7978  7990  8128  8168  8206  8329  8398  8417  8420  8455  8461  8482  8492  8526  8563  8566  8579  8621  8801  8802  8888  8920  8946  8975  8999  9075  9095  9163  9246  9257  9294  9314  9325  9343  9366  9401  9459  9464  9584  9600  9622  9624  9666  9692  9755  9777  9808  9824  9845  9854  9861  9868  9958  9989

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Read Also
Kerala Lottery Result: January 23, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 37 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru: 38-Year-Old Nepali Swiggy Delivery Partner Dies After Car Hits Scooter While Out...
Bengaluru: 38-Year-Old Nepali Swiggy Delivery Partner Dies After Car Hits Scooter While Out...
Union HM Amit Shah Sets 2027 UP Poll Tone In Lucknow, Attacks SP-BSP-Congress And Seeks Thumping BJP...
Union HM Amit Shah Sets 2027 UP Poll Tone In Lucknow, Attacks SP-BSP-Congress And Seeks Thumping BJP...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 24, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 24, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 24, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 24, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 24, 2026 - Christmas New Year Bumper BR107 Live! Saturday's Draw...
Kerala Lottery Result: January 24, 2026 - Christmas New Year Bumper BR107 Live! Saturday's Draw...