Kerala Lottery Result: January 24, 2026 - Christmas New Year Bumper BR107 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹20 Crore Jackpot!

The Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper BR107 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, January 24 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Christmas New Year Bumper BR107 lottery is ₹20 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

You can view the results for the Christmas New Year Bumper BR107 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Saturday, January 24, 2026, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Christmas New Year Bumper BR107 for Saturday, 24-01-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs: 20,00,00,000/- [Rs. 20 Crores]

XC 138455 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: SUDHI A

Agency No: K 5573

Consolation Prize Rs. 1,00,000/- [Rs. 1 Lakh]

XA 138455 XB 138455

XD 138455 XE 138455

XG 138455 XH 138455

XJ 138455 XK 138455 XL 138455

2nd Prize Rs. 1,00,00,000/- [Rs. 1 Crores]

1) XA 226117 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

2) XA 528505 (ADOOR)

3) XB 182497 (PALAKKAD)

4) XB 359237 (THRISSUR)

5) XB 413318 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

6) XC 103751 (THIRUR)

7) XC 203258 (PALAKKAD)

8) XC 239163 (KOTTAYAM)

9) XC 312872 (PATTAMBI)

10) XC 362518 (THRISSUR)

11) XD 241658 (KOTTAYAM)

12) XD 286844 (VADAKARA)

13) XE 130140 (PALAKKAD)

14) XJ 361121 (THRISSUR)

15) XJ 407914 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

16) XJ 474940 (KOLLAM)

17) XK 136517 (MALAPPURAM)

18) XK 464575 (PALAKKAD)

19) XK 489087 (GURUVAYOOR)

20) XL 230208 (KANNUR)



3rd Prize Rs. 10,00,000/- [Rs. 10 Lakhs]

1) XA 186875 (PALAKKAD)

2) XA 313052 (PATTAMBI)

3) XB 270516 (PALAKKAD)

4) XB 614143 (KAYAMKULAM)

5) XC 320074 (ALAPPUZHA)

6) XC 327710 (ADIMALY)

7) XD 243814 (KOTTAYAM)

8) XD 524852 (ADIMALY)

9) XE 131125 (PALAKKAD)

10) XE 405008 (KOLLAM)

11) XG 392937 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

12) XG 524925 (ADIMALY)

13) XH 255158 (THRISSUR)

14) XH 473917 (PALAKKAD)

15) XJ 251283 (KAYAMKULAM)

16) XJ 448784 (KARUNAGAPALLY)

17) XK 265116 (THAMARASSERY)

18) XK 619119 (NEYYATTINKARA)

19) XL 228819 (KANNUR)

20) XL 274908 (IRINJALAKUDA)

4th Prize Rs. 3,00,000/- [Rs. 3 Lakhs]

1) XA 114740 (PAYYANUR)

2) XA 406159 (KOLLAM)

3) XB 149001 (ALAPPUZHA)

4) XB 381928 (PATTAMBI)

5) XC 528822 (ADOOR)

6) XC 549003 (THRISSUR)

7) XD 144541 (ERNAKULAM)

8) XD 362676 (THRISSUR)

9) XE 327259 (ADIMALY)

10) XE 601107 (ALAPPUZHA)

11) XG 195701 (PALAKKAD)

12) XG 313011 (PATTAMBI)

13) XH 302015 (KANNUR)

14) XH 392677 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

15) XJ 508947 (PAYYANUR)

16) XJ 624312 (PATTAMBI)

17) XK 182441 (PALAKKAD)

18) XK 197017 (ERNAKULAM)

19) XL 476516 (THIRUR)

20) XL 477954 (KATTAPPANA)

5th Prize Rs. 2,00,000/- [Rs. 2 Lakhs]

1) XA 573921 (KANNUR)

2) XA 641562 (PALAKKAD)

3) XB 318113 (PUNALUR)

4) XB 351855 (PALAKKAD)

5) XC 303266 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

6) XC 485899 (PALAKKAD)

7) XD 526728 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

8) XD 625850 (CHERTHALA)

9) XE 225717 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

10) XE 350062 (PALAKKAD)

11) XG 233810 (ERNAKULAM)

12) XG 631756 (VADAKARA)

13) XH 120470 (THRISSUR)

14) XH 291024 (PALAKKAD)

15) XJ 261944 (NEYYATTINKARA)

16) XJ 644481 (WAYANADU)

17) XK 273491 (IRINJALAKUDA)

18) XK 423926 (WAYANADU)

19) XL 141760 (KOZHIKKODE)

20) XL 244264 (IDUKKI)

6th Prize Rs. 5,000/-

0274 0685 1013 1194 1505 1936 2207 2951 5077 5520 5692 5878 5902 6208 6409 6677 6865 7012 7103 7185 7274 7473 7496 8964 9672

7th Prize Rs. 2,000/-

0298 0309 0369 1513 1745 2098 2123 2454 2558 2593 2746 2919 3087 3635 3649 3747 4196 4864 4933 5084 5268 5405 5607 5620 5657 5761 5851 5976 6125 6336 6406 7188 7245 7324 7444 7538 7571 7654 7688 7744 7982 8058 8059 8285 8295 8337 8432 8555 8590 8685 8749 8783 9109 9791

8th Prize Rs. 1,000/-

0122 0210 0236 0288 0386 0471 0536 0624 0787 0984 1040 1054 1192 1677 1682 2106 2299 2347 2729 2790 2963 2966 3002 3090 3271 3502 3530 3557 3571 3619 3766 3816 3900 3917 3950 4013 4078 4167 4208 4212 4764 5013 5039 5137 5162 5277 5343 5421 5429 5530 5570 5626 5929 5952 6005 6044 6091 6118 6494 6510 6576 6620 7065 7420 7483 7598 7641 7734 7950 8066 8135 8216 8460 8494 8509 8894 8904 8991 9026 9104 9112 9149 9249 9274 9407 9468 9633 9642 9739 9968

9th Prize Rs. 500/-

0074 0076 0077 0140 0191 0428 0476 0494 0706 0792 0821 0825 0838 0840 0890 0903 0937 0950 1007 1069 1081 1158 1160 1168 1269 1331 1429 1432 1441 1454 1475 1538 1563 1585 1608 1611 1626 1644 1683 1722 1740 1744 1762 1780 1795 1810 1811 1855 1895 1925 2033 2066 2077 2081 2121 2144 2156 2169 2180 2244 2288 2291 2356 2370 2428 2500 2536 2541 2582 2680 2788 2806 2860 2875 2906 2990 2994 3069 3077 3184 3190 3240 3244 3304 3327 3357 3397 3410 3536 3582 3623 3685 3707 3718 3775 3811 3840 3848 3891 3897 3959 3964 4038 4053 4108 4112 4191 4278 4352 4431 4441 4480 4493 4553 4562 4564 4602 4606 4629 4632 4652 4672 4737 4798 4960 4981 5002 5015 5047 5053 5106 5115 5166 5182 5209 5308 5340 5418 5551 5565 5610 5613 5666 5771 5802 5899 5901 5938 6045 6046 6104 6116 6213 6257 6266 6369 6390 6417 6430 6440 6448 6551 6702 6717 6746 6755 6777 6810 6829 6842 6874 6903 6921 6926 6951 6954 6984 6991 7001 7089 7206 7213 7239 7293 7294 7329 7357 7449 7455 7476 7513 7647 7679 7694 7763 7786 7797 7833 7864 7909 7999 8081 8107 8113 8156 8181 8195 8244 8274 8277 8315 8355 8388 8431 8441 8454 8458 8490 8512 8609 8624 8752 8844 8848 8856 8867 8902 8906 8944 9123 9126 9160 9234 9272 9297 9299 9379 9501 9526 9554 9556 9568 9593 9661 9671 9694 9743 9802 9812 9814 9898 9928

10th Prize Rs. 400/-

0043 0047 0055 0112 0143 0175 0177 0231 0237 0240 0252 0283 0329 0401 0404 0418 0435 0473 0491 0495 0519 0545 0548 0550 0560 0590 0629 0645 0834 0893 0901 0915 0958 1042 1061 1087 1133 1216 1273 1394 1396 1416 1417 1424 1434 1464 1484 1491 1516 1534 1578 1595 1687 1865 1867 1885 1909 1911 1913 1939 1960 2061 2063 2092 2261 2382 2386 2453 2489 2550 2568 2583 2674 2676 2684 2762 2781 2802 2865 2920 2962 2974 2979 3010 3021 3050 3083 3141 3159 3236 3297 3372 3390 3409 3464 3503 3523 3531 3538 3593 3610 3681 3690 3698 3704 3768 3778 3794 3864 3940 3956 3972 3994 4054 4074 4136 4202 4216 4247 4257 4357 4374 4404 4439 4446 4481 4578 4611 4626 4637 4734 4871 4885 4892 4987 4996 5027 5049 5050 5103 5127 5148 5155 5185 5296 5325 5363 5409 5441 5593 5617 5674 5720 5738 5741 5756 5770 5772 5776 5778 5828 5831 5848 5911 5912 5945 6077 6117 6126 6132 6153 6244 6246 6291 6383 6407 6505 6529 6581 6615 6680 6827 6852 6871 6900 6989 6993 7053 7055 7069 7079 7091 7106 7129 7162 7212 7265 7385 7386 7458 7510 7532 7544 7565 7594 7601 7609 7646 7681 7762 7804 7836 7859 7912 7939 7964 7978 7990 8128 8168 8206 8329 8398 8417 8420 8455 8461 8482 8492 8526 8563 8566 8579 8621 8801 8802 8888 8920 8946 8975 8999 9075 9095 9163 9246 9257 9294 9314 9325 9343 9366 9401 9459 9464 9584 9600 9622 9624 9666 9692 9755 9777 9808 9824 9845 9854 9861 9868 9958 9989

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.