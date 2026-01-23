Kerala Lottery Result: January 23, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 37 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-37 on Friday, January 23, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-37 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, January 23, 2026, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-37 for Friday, 23-1-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

RH 700044 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: SIBI POULOSE

Agency No.: W 760

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

RA 700044 RB 700044

RC 700044 RD 700044

RE 700044 RF 700044

RG 700044 RJ 700044

RK 700044 RL 700044 RM 700044

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RB 635574 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: P SUDHEESH

Agency No.: M 2284

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

RL 132249 (ADIMALY)

Agent Name: SIJU K M

Agency No.:Y 4576

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

1671 2881 2922 3016 3299 3321 3436 3546 3800 4162 4499 4945 5691 6254 6820 8536 8737 8875 9057

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0113 1653 1796 4752 6944 9295

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0788 0924 0951 1101 1228 1362 1711 2425 2577 3598 4262 4490 5114 5455 5804 6208 6900 7126 7570 7963 8343 8464 9102 9198 9903

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0042 0076 0138 0169 0173 0643 0819 0838 0908 0910 1165 1376 1472 1520 1610 1880 2071 2192 2284 2497 2684 2961 3008 3352 3489 3509 3616 3778 3790 3797 3970 4019 4147 4189 4492 4513 4569 4895 5019 5064 5068 5135 5397 5417 5502 5535 5712 5916 6298 6306 6350 6393 6396 6451 6550 6921 7479 7901 7944 8011 8188 8334 8362 8484 8646 8734 8913 8985 9008 9072 9494 9610 9648 9707 9808 9995

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0001 0028 0033 0050 0075 0098 0416 0665 1060 1148 1297 1298 1419 1478 1638 1655 2210 2295 2305 2308 2383 2480 2506 2512 2539 2545 2615 2870 2964 3001 3049 3093 3112 3199 3357 3525 3530 3584 3613 3682 3808 3951 4034 4244 4271 4398 4418 4611 4839 4849 5100 5398 5457 5568 5617 6006 6093 6103 6344 6379 7001 7176 7218 7743 7781 7810 7822 7841 7852 8063 8171 8180 8190 8409 8421 8494 8534 8567 8705 8766 8778 8886 9208 9280 9298 9365 9395 9450 9464 9548 9817 9823

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0059 0226 0272 0292 0319 0392 0472 0524 0566 0617 0727 0738 0934 1014 1093 1138 1197 1262 1565 1717 1735 1763 1777 1929 2130 2215 2228 2261 2290 2372 2452 2541 2542 2629 2658 2785 2796 2858 2863 2940 2943 2946 3151 3268 3380 3421 3580 3601 3646 3658 3763 3808 3830 3833 3918 4024 4127 4184 4266 4277 4293 4331 4359 4444 4528 4576 4620 4668 4758 4820 4907 4961 5143 5266 5279 5304 5440 5548 5612 5621 5644 5659 5685 5723 5946 5996 6159 6205 6221 6231 6240 6283 6347 6454 6520 6557 6637 6683 6704 6753 6828 6859 7092 7119 7134 7164 7238 7361 7399 7419 7461 7547 7565 7671 7787 7923 7980 8062 8078 8100 8206 8213 8353 8429 8430 8432 8599 8696 8699 8714 8796 8877 8981 9146 9258 9336 9559 9607 9662 9670 9706 9813 9838 9894

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-37: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.