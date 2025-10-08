Metro 3 Inauguration Today: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Shares First Glimpses Of Aarey Car Depot, Cuffe Parade Crossover, Tunnels, Stations & More | PICS | X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared glimpses of Mumbai’s most-awaited transport project on social media platform X, building excitement ahead of the grand inauguration.

As we gear up for the flag off of the most awaited, most talked about addition to Mumbaikars' life - the #MumbaiMetro3 2B, here's a glimpse of the Aarey Car Depot, the Cuff parade cross over, the tunnels, the stations, the trains!

Few hours to go..

He wrote, “As we gear up for the flag-off of the most awaited, most talked-about addition to Mumbaikars’ lives – the #MumbaiMetro3 2B, here’s a glimpse of the Aarey Car Depot, the Cuffe Parade crossover, the tunnels, the stations, the trains! Few hours to go…”

The post was accompanied by striking images showing the underground tunnels and the sleek new metro trains, giving citizens a first look at the cutting-edge infrastructure that’s about to redefine the city’s commute.

The Most Ambitious Urban Transit Project

The Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, runs entirely underground from Aarey in the north to Cuffe Parade in the south, covering approximately 33 kilometres with 27 stations along the route.

It’s designed to significantly ease congestion on the city’s overburdened roads and suburban railways, offering commuters a faster, cleaner and more comfortable alternative. The project has been developed with a focus on efficiency and sustainability, featuring energy-saving systems and world-class passenger facilities at each station.

All decked up and ready to serve Mumbaikars!

Hon PM @narendramodi ji will shortly flag off the Mumbai Metro 3, phase 2B from Cuff Parade to Acharya Atre Chowk…

Few hours to go..



Few hours to go.. 😍@MumbaiMetro3 #ViksitMumbai #MumbaiMetro3 pic.twitter.com/462lwUseGS — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 8, 2025

PM Modi to Flag Off Metro 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the final stretch of the Metro 3 corridor, marking a major milestone in Mumbai’s transport evolution. The launch ceremony will officially open the line for public service, fulfilling a long-standing demand for an efficient connection between the island city and its expanding suburbs.

Connecting the Heart of Mumbai

Starting October 9, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will commence operations on the entire Metro Line 3 corridor, which runs from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade. The launch marks the commencement of a seamless underground metro service connecting North and South Mumbai, providing commuters across the city and its suburbs with faster and smoother travel.

Text: Kamal Mishra

The schedule has been designed to cater to both early risers and late-evening commuters. The first trains from Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade will depart at 5:55 am, offering an early start for passengers. The final service will leave at 10:30 pm, reaching the terminal stations by around 11:25 pm.