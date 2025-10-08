PM Modi Inaugurates Metro 3 Final Phase, Mumbai One App, STEP Program | VIDEO |

Mumbai: In a landmark moment for Mumbai’s commuters and workforce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the final stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3 and launched the Mumbai One integrated transport app. At the same event, he also remotely flagged off Maharashtra’s new Short-Term Employability Program (STEP), an initiative to strengthen skills and bridge students with industry needs.

The Metro Line 3’s final phase, known as Phase 2B, covers the stretch from Worli (Acharya Atre Chowk) to Cuffe Parade, and completes the entire 33.5-km underground corridor from Aarey to Cuffe Parade. This addition brings 11 new underground stations, enhancing connectivity across heritage areas, business hubs, and densely populated zones. The full corridor will become operational from October 9, following safety clearances by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety.

The Mumbai One app is designed to knit together Mumbai’s complex transport ecosystem under a single digital umbrella. It integrates 11 public transport operators, including metro lines 1, 2A, 3, and 7, the monorail, suburban rail, BEST, and several municipal bus networks in Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Navi Mumbai.

Through Mumbai One, commuters can plan journeys, buy multimodal tickets, receive real-time updates, view nearby stations and attractions, and access an SOS feature.

While the transport projects grab headlines, STEP aims to empower Maharashtra’s youth by imparting industry-aligned skills. Run by the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, STEP will launch 2,500 new training batches across technologies such as AI, IoT, EV, solar, and additive manufacturing. Among these, 364 batches will be exclusively for women. The program will roll out across 400 government ITIs and 150 technical high schools.

This triple inauguration a fully-underground metro, a unified mobility app, and a large-scale skills program-signals a transformative day for Mumbai. The metro and app promise to reshape urban mobility, while STEP sets the stage for a new generation of employable talent.