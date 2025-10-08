BREAKING NEWS! PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport, India's 1st Fully Digital Airport | Video |

Navi Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and Governor Acharya Devvrat on the stage along with industrialist Gautam Adani, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Maharashtra Minister of State for Civil Aviation of India Murlidhar Mohol. Modi earlier landed at the newly built airport.

Modi Inspects NMIA Interiors, Meets Special Guests

After landing and inaugurating the newly constructed facility, Modi took a detailed walkthrough of the terminal, inspecting its cutting-edge design and passenger amenities. During the visit, he also interacted with differently-abled children who welcomed him warmly, waving Indian flags and presenting flowers. Their gesture added a heartfelt moment to the grand inauguration ceremony.

Features Of Navi Mumbai Airport

Developed at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore under the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model, NMIA stands as India’s largest greenfield airport project and a new symbol of modern infrastructure. Its stunning lotus-shaped terminal design, conceptualised by globally renowned Zaha Hadid Architects, reflects India’s national flower, representing purity, growth, and resilience. The structural columns inside the terminal resemble unfolding petals, giving the airport an iconic architectural identity.

Phase 1 of the airport has a handling capacity of 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA). Once fully completed, NMIA will have four terminals and two parallel runways, capable of serving up to 90 MPPA and handling 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo annually. The facility will significantly ease air traffic pressure on Mumbai’s existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), transforming the Mumbai Metropolitan Region into India’s first dual-airport hub.

NMIA is also the country’s first fully digital airport, integrating DigiYatra technology for paperless travel and AI-enabled systems for check-in, security, and boarding. The terminal includes 66 check-in counters and 22 self-baggage drop points designed to reduce waiting times. An Automated People Mover (APM) is also planned to connect all four future terminals seamlessly.

While the airport has been formally inaugurated, commercial flight operations are expected to commence in December 2025. Major domestic carriers, including IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air, have already announced plans to launch services from the new hub.

PM Modi To Launch Mumbai Metro 3 & 'Mumbai One' App

Additionally, PM Modi will also virtually inaugurate the phase 2B of Mumbai Metro 3 (Aqua Line) connecting Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli to Cuffe Parade. He will also launch the 'Mumbai One' App, India’s first integrated common mobility app.

