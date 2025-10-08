VIDEO: PM Modi Inaugurates Short-Term Employability Programme (STEP) In Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X - @narendramodi

Mumbai, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chief Minister's Short Term Employability Programme (STEP) on Wednesday, which aims to provide industry-relevant and employment-oriented training to the youth in Maharashtra.

Implementation and Trainee Targets

The state Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, which will implement the programme, expects that 75,000 trainees will be provided employable skill training in the current year, and about 1 lakh trainees from next year.

The inauguration of Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport and other connectivity projects will strengthen the city's position as a global hub of growth and opportunity. https://t.co/lYUzp3noBX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2025

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "This is a time of countless opportunities for the youth of India... Training will be available in emerging technologies such as robotics, electric vehicles, solar energy, and green hydrogen. I extend my heartfelt best… pic.twitter.com/3NNaAg6UJQ — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2025

Statewide Launch with Vishwakarma Community Participation

According to the Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the inaugural programme is being organised at 600 locations across the state with artisans from the Vishwakarma community, local artists and experts in traditional trades invited as chief guests. This will honour their contributions and foster respect for traditional skills in the community.

Decentralised Skill Education Through ITIs

“Under this program, a total of 2,506 units will be started in 419 government industrial training institutes (ITIs) and 141 government technical schools in the state. Through this initiative, skill education is being decentralised, and the courses have been selected according to local demand and public interest. The institution management committees of each district will run these courses at the local level. This will increase local participation and accountability in all aspects of education planning, implementation and quality control,” said Minister Lodha.

LIVE : PM Modi launches multiple development projects in Mumbai, Maharashtra #ViksitMumbai https://t.co/DibAfBRxh3 — भाजपा महाराष्ट्र (@BJP4Maharashtra) October 8, 2025

Objective of the Programme

He further stated that the main objective of this initiative is to provide modern skill training to the youth of the state as per the changing demands of the industries and to make them self-reliant. It also aims to provide self-employment opportunities to the youth and women candidates from rural areas through training at the local level.

Online Admission and Eligibility

According to the government release, the admission process for this program is being implemented completely online, and interested candidates should register on the website https://admission.dvet.gov.in.

Training Fee and Seat Reservation

The training fee has been fixed at Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month. About 25 per cent of the seats have been reserved for trainees in the institute, and the remaining seats will be open to external candidates.

Courses Offered

Students of ITI, as well as students pursuing 10th, 12th, diploma or degree will be eligible for these courses. The programme includes courses related to modern technology, including topics such as additive manufacturing, drone technology, electric vehicles, solar energy, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, green hydrogen, mobile repair technician and social media influencer, among others.

Special Batches and Centres

“About 364 special batches will be started for women candidates, and 408 special batches for emerging sectors. Special training centres will be started in Gadchiroli, Latur, Nagpur and Amravati as per the local industry needs, and a special course ‘Vedic Sanskar Junior Assistant’ will also be implemented, keeping in mind the Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik,” said Minister Lodha.

