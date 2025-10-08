 Badlapur Encounter Case: MSHRC Closes Proceedings In Akshay Shinde Custodial Death Case; Supreme Court-Mandated SIT Takes Over
The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has formally closed its proceedings in the alleged encounter case of 24-year-old Akshay Anna Shinde, stating that the matter has already been heard in the form of a criminal writ petition before the High Court.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 09:55 PM IST
Badlapur child sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde | File| X

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has formally closed its proceedings in the alleged encounter case of 24-year-old Akshay Anna Shinde, stating that the matter has already been heard in the form of a criminal writ petition before the High Court. The Commission noted that the Supreme Court has also taken up the case, constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct the investigation.

Commission Notes Matter Under Judicial Process

The Commission observed that since the offence as well as the inquiry into the accidental death are now being addressed through the appropriate criminal and procedural laws, the matter will have to proceed as per the due process of law.

Judicial Panel Gives Clean Chit to Police

Meanwhile, a Judicial Commission headed by former Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale has given a clean chit to the police in the alleged encounter case.

SIT Formed Under Court Supervision

The SHRC in its orders held, “Thus, the High Court directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team under the supervision of Shri Lakhmi Gautam, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Mumbai, observing in its judgment that the case in question required further investigation. Accordingly, the SIT was directed to take appropriate steps in accordance with law and carry the case to its logical conclusion.

Copies of the Magisterial Inquiry report and related documents in the custody of the High Court were subsequently directed to be handed over to the SIT by an order dated 30.04.2025. The report submitted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Investigating Officer of the Special Investigation Team, dated 24.07.2025, was furnished to this Commission and clarifies subsequent developments.

It is reported that the State of Maharashtra challenged the judgment and order of the High Court in the criminal writ petition by filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP), which was decided on 05.05.2025. The Supreme Court modified the High Court’s order by directing that the SIT shall be constituted by the Director General of Police and the investigation shall be supervised by the said officer. The Supreme Court further clarified that registration of a second FIR was not required in this matter and the parties could approach the competent court for any appropriate relief.”

Parents Express No Grievance

The Commission also recorded the statements of Akshay Shinde’s parents, who categorically stated that they have no grievance in the matter of their son’s death and do not wish to seek compensation from the State.

Incident During Police Custody Transfer

Akshay Shinde died while in police custody after being handed over from Taloja Central Prison to the police for investigation in an unrelated case.

Badlapur Encounter Case: New SIT Formed To Probe Akshay Shinde's Death; MBVV Senior Cop Dattatray...
article-image

Police Version of the Incident

According to the police report submitted to the MSHRC, the incident occurred en route to the Crime Branch office in Thane. Police claimed that Akshay Shinde allegedly snatched the service revolver of Police Inspector Nilesh More and fired three rounds, injuring More in the left thigh. In response, Police Inspector Sanjay Shinde reportedly fired in “private defence,” injuring Akshay Shinde, who was later declared dead at Jupiter Hospital in Thane.

