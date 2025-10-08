Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple To Launch 'Anna Daan' Service; ₹494 Crore Beautification Project Underway

Siddhivinayak Temple | File photo

Mumbai: The iconic Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Dadar is set to introduce an ‘Anna Daan’ service, offering free meals to devotees as part of its ongoing beautification and upgradation plan. The meal service will be housed within the proposed facilitation centre, which will include a passenger lift, basement parking, and advanced control systems to reduce waiting times for devotees.

Shiv Sena leader Sada Sarvankar, who heads the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, said, “The prasadalay will be similar to the one at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple. Devotees will be given free meals including roti, sabji, daal, rice, and a sweet. We want to give Siddhivinayak devotees a wholesome experience.”

Phase 1: Rs 78-Crore Tender and Temple Expansion

The Phase 1 of the beautification plan includes structural, architectural, and infrastructural upgrades. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has floated a Rs 78-crore tender for the initial phase, with the last date of submission set for October 13.

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust is also in the final stages of acquiring Ram Mansion, a three-storey residential building adjoining the temple. “The deal has been finalised at around Rs 90 crore, and payment will be made by the temple trust post-Diwali,” Sarvankar confirmed. The acquisition will pave the way for temple complex expansion and improved crowd management.

Architectural and Safety Enhancements

Phase 1 work will include stone carving on walls, pillars, and arches, as well as building façade and cladding upgrades. The project management consultant has designed plans for the proposed ‘Siddhi Gate’, along with roof canopies, flooring work on the north side, and soil investigation.

Infrastructure improvements will include upgraded sewerage and stormwater drainage, enhanced CCTV surveillance, and fire-fighting systems for greater safety.

Future Plans: Riddhi and Siddhi Gates

The BMC has planned a three-phase beautification and upgradation of the two-century-old temple. The next phase will introduce a new entrance, Riddhi Gate, along Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, aimed at easing access for devotees.

Together, the twin Riddhi and Siddhi Gates, named after Lord Ganesha’s consorts, will serve as symbolic gateways to the shrine. Additional security check posts will also be installed to enhance crowd control and safety.

A Rs 494-Crore Heritage Revival

The entire project, estimated at Rs 494 crore, will be jointly overseen by the BMC’s G North and G South wards, covering Dadar, Mahim, Dharavi, Worli, and parts of Lower Parel. Once completed, the project aims to blend spiritual experience with modern facilities, ensuring that devotees enjoy a comfortable, safe, and culturally enriched visit.