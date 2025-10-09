'Clearance Granted For Dahisar–Bhayandar Coastal Road Subject To Strict Environmental Compliance, Mangrove Restoration': MCZMA To Bombay HC

BMC’s Dahisar–Bhayandar coastal road project cleared by MCZMA with strict environmental compliance and mangrove restoration measures | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has informed the Bombay High Court that it granted clearance to BMC’s proposed Dahisar–Bhayandar coastal road project, as the project site lies outside any ecologically protected areas, eco-sensitive zones, and archaeological or heritage sites. The clearance has been granted subject to strict environmental compliance conditions, including proactive measures to ensure mangrove restoration.

Project Details and Environmental Safeguards

The proposed 60-metre-wide coastal road—an extension of the Mumbai Coastal Road from Versova to Bhayandar—is seen as a key link connecting Nariman Point to Uttan and further to Vasai–Virar.

MCZMA filed an affidavit in response to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plea seeking high court’s permission to cut 4,450 mangroves spread over 8.24 hectares for the project.

Court Oversight and Accountability

Last week, a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad had said it intends to “fix responsibility” on authorities to ensure that compensatory afforestation actually survives.

According to MCZMA, the BMC had submitted its application on August 16, 2024, which was taken up for consideration at its meeting on August 23. The Authority noted that the alignment had been finalised after evaluating factors such as safety, mobility, environmental impact, and socio-economic development. The project, it said, represents a balance between technical feasibility, environmental sustainability, and community impact.

Project Cost, Traffic and Mangrove Impact

As per details furnished by the BMC, the Rs 18,263-crore project will not involve land reclamation and is expected to carry a daily traffic load of 78,000 vehicles northbound and 62,000 southbound. The project will result in the permanent loss of approximately 9,000 mangrove trees. It lies about 0.9 km from Sanjay Gandhi National Park and 13 km from Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary.

Mangrove Densification and Biodiversity Plan

To offset the mangrove loss, the MCZMA recommended that the BMC commence a mangrove densification plan in collaboration with the Mangrove Cell before starting construction. The civic body has been directed to earmark land near the project site and provide funds for plantation and maintenance, with a defined timeline and budget aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

The Authority further directed that a marine biodiversity conservation plan be undertaken with the help of expert institutions and that post-construction coastline monitoring be carried out to identify erosion or ecological damage.

Public Benefit and Environmental Responsibility

MCZMA observed that the project would significantly benefit the public by reducing travel time between Versova and Bhayandar by 80–120 minutes and lowering carbon emissions by 48%.

However, it emphasised that the BMC would be responsible for ensuring that environmental mitigation and monitoring measures are effectively implemented during both construction and operational phases.

