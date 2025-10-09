Mumbai News: Rotary India Announces 80-Bed Heart Hospital In Govandi, ₹5.69 Crore Eye Hospital Project As Part Of CSR Expansion

Representative Photo |

Rotary India has unveiled plans to establish an 80-bed heart hospital in Govandi and a state-of-the-art eye hospital in Mumbai, marking a major expansion of its social service initiatives. The projects were announced during the Rotary India National CSR Awards – Western Zone Ceremony held at Motilal Oswal Towers, Prabhadevi, on Wednesday.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Bombay Pier, the event celebrated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) excellence and humanitarian impact, recognizing companies that drive sustainable community development across India.

Corporate–Rotary Partnerships Strengthen CSR Delivery

Rotary Club of Bombay Pier president Noopur Desai said the awards embodied the spirit of partnership between corporates and Rotary “uniting compassion, commitment, and action.”

Winners from the western zone will now advance to the Rotary India National CSR Awards Grand Finale in New Delhi on November 13.

Chief guest Motilal Oswal, CMD of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., and guest of honour Sonu Sood, who will receive the Rotary Humanitarian Award, attended the ceremony.

Rotary Offers Transparent CSR Collaboration

Dr. Manish Motwani, district governor of Rotary District 3141, said corporates without in-house CSR teams could partner with Rotary, which spends only 5% of CSR grants on administrative costs, ensuring maximum impact.

“Every grant is subject to rigorous checks. We offer corporate houses true accountability,” Dr. Manish Motwani, Rotary District 3141

He added that a donor who initially provided a small grant is now financing the Rs 5.69 crore eye hospital project, reflecting growing confidence in Rotary’s transparent systems.

Rotary’s impact-driven approach has increased CSR funding from Rs 75 crore for 154 projects in 2022–23 to Rs 110 crore for 110 programmes in 2024–25, Motwani said.

Corporates Honoured for Exceptional CSR Contributions

Corporates were recognized for CSR excellence across five key avenues — healthcare, education, environment, economic empowerment, and water and sanitation.

Major awardees included POSCO Maharashtra Steel Pvt. Ltd., J K Cement Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Motilal Oswal Shares His Philanthropic Vision

Presenting the awards, Motilal Oswal spoke about his guiding principle — “learn, earn, and return.” He shared how he and co-founder Raamdeo Agarwal committed 10% of their equity towards philanthropy under the Motilal Oswal Foundation, which supports education, agriculture, and healthcare.

The foundation plans to build national institutions in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, and is funding the Balotra District Educational Transformation Project in Rajasthan to develop balwadis and skilling centres.

Rotary’s Global Vision: From Polio to Breast Cancer Awareness

Akkshay Mehta, group avenue head (TRF and CSR), highlighted Rotary’s global achievements, noting that the organisation spearheaded the polio eradication campaign, which has made the world except for two countries polio-free.

He announced Rotary’s next major initiative: a universal breast cancer screening programme in Mumbai, aimed at ensuring no woman in the city is left out of preventive care.