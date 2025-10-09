 Video: Customer’s Bag Stolen Amid Diwali Rush At D-Mart; CCTV Captures Suspect In Virar
Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:52 AM IST
article-image

In an alarming incident, a customer’s bag was stolen at a D-Mart outlet in Manvelpada, Virar, during heavy festive shopping crowds for Diwali. The theft has sparked concern among customers regarding store security.

The suspect was clearly captured on CCTV cameras, and the police have launched a search to apprehend the thief.

CCTV Footage Helps Identify Suspect

According to reports, the victim was busy shopping when an unidentified person stole their bag, which contained cash, identification documents, and other valuables.

After the theft was reported, store management reviewed CCTV footage and spotted the suspect leaving with the stolen bag. The footage has since been handed over to the police for investigation.

Police Launch Search Operation

A case has been registered at the Virar Police Station. Police Inspector Lalu Ture confirmed that efforts are underway to identify the suspect based on the video evidence. “An arrest is expected soon,” he added.

The police noted that thieves often exploit large festive crowds, particularly during Diwali, to carry out such crimes. Citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and safeguard their belongings while shopping.

article-image

Concerns Over Security at D-Mart

The incident has raised questions about the security measures in place at the D-Mart store. Shoppers have demanded stricter surveillance and safety protocols from the management to prevent similar incidents.

The increasing number of thefts across the city has led to a sense of insecurity among residents, especially during the festive season.

