Mumbai News: Byculla Zoo To Build New Reptile House Featuring 13 Snake Species Including Indian Cobra And Rock Python

Byculla Zoo | Photo Credit: BL Soni

Mumbai: Following the crocodile trail, Byculla’s Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo is set to introduce a new reptile house featuring 13 species, including the Indian cobra, rock python, and striped keelback. The ground-plus-one structure is in the final planning stage, with tenders expected in two months. Construction will begin post-tender and the facility is slated to open to visitors within two years.

The reptile enclosure at Byculla Zoo, once home to a variety of snakes, now houses only two species — the Indian rock python and the rat snake. With the declining numbers, the existing enclosure will be dismantled and constructed to better accommodate the current reptiles and allow for the addition of more species in the future. The Central Zoo Authority has already approved the project. The new reptile house is proposed to be built opposite the hippopotamus exhibit within the zoo.

The new enclosure will house 13 indigenous and exotic snake species, with a pair of each. Informative display boards will be installed to help visitors identify and learn about the reptiles.

Spread across 500 square meters, the habitat is being designed by a consultant, who is currently finalizing the layout. Once completed, tenders will be invited. “The tender will be floated within a month,” said Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, Director of Byculla Zoo.

Also Watch:

A new enclosure will be developed to house various snake species, including the Cobra, Indian Rock Python, Checkered Keelback, Russell’s Viper, Sea Snake, and others. Each species will be kept in a separate glass enclosure designed to replicate its natural habitat.

These enclosures will include naturalistic features such as rocks, trees, grass, and water to ensure a suitable and enriched environment for the snakes.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/