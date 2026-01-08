 Makar Sankranti 2026: Tata Power Launches Kite-Flying Safety Awareness Campaign Across Mumbai
Ahead of Makar Sankranti, Tata Power has launched a kite-flying safety awareness campaign across Mumbai’s transmission areas to prevent electrical accidents and power disruptions. The initiative includes street plays, community outreach and safety messaging in high-risk neighbourhoods near EHV lines.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Tata Power launches a safety awareness campaign in Mumbai ahead of Makar Sankranti to prevent electrical accidents during kite flying | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 08: Ahead of Makar Sankranti, Tata Power has rolled out a comprehensive kite-flying safety awareness campaign across its transmission areas in Mumbai, aiming to prevent electrical accidents, fatalities, and power outages during the festive season.

Focus on risks near high-voltage transmission lines

The initiative seeks to educate residents about the risks of flying kites near Extra High Voltage (EHV) transmission lines. Through targeted messaging, Tata Power is reinforcing critical safety guidelines to help citizens avoid preventable mishaps associated with kite strings and proximity to live electrical infrastructure.

Community outreach and street plays planned

As part of the campaign, the company will conduct multiple awareness activities in communities located close to transmission corridors. These include safety messages and on-ground street plays designed to effectively communicate key dos and don’ts of kite flying near power lines.

High-risk transmission corridors identified

The drive will focus on identified high-risk transmission corridors and adjoining residential pockets such as Devi Pada, Borivali, Bihari Tekdi, Lalji Pada, Nahur Village, Mankhurd, Parel, Mumbra, Sion, Wadala, Dharavi, Kurla, Malvani, Malad, Kandivali, Ekta Nagar, Thembi Pada, Bhandup Village, Vikhroli, and Kanjurmarg, where dense populations live in close proximity to transmission infrastructure.

Builds on last year’s successful initiative

The initiative builds on Tata Power’s community safety efforts undertaken last year under the Ghar Ghar Mein Jan Jagruti Abhiyan, implemented by its Transmission Division during the kite-flying season. Notably, transmission faults caused by human interference were reduced to zero during that period.

Collaboration with local stakeholders

The latest campaign underscores Tata Power’s continued focus on community safety, backed by close collaboration with local stakeholders, partner organisations, and volunteers to mitigate electrical risks during high-risk festive periods.

Door-to-door awareness under Jan Jagruti Abhiyan

Under the Ghar Ghar Mein Jan Jagruti Abhiyan, volunteers engage directly with households situated beneath or near transmission lines to raise awareness about safety precautions related to kite flying, unauthorised activities, and other seasonal risks. Handbills and audio-visual messages are used to clearly communicate electrical safety guidelines in a simple and accessible manner.

